Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 2019: Complete schedule, live streaming and telecast details

Sri Lanka set to become the first nation to tour Pakistan for a Test since 2009

After a gap of 10 years, Test cricket finally returns to Pakistan in December 2019. Since the infamous attack on the Sri Lankan team in 2009, no side had travelled to Pakistan for a full-fledged Test series. However, the wait is going to culminate when the Sri Lankan team visits the nation for a 2-match Test series.

Pakistan’s performance in Test cricket hasn’t been great in the recent past. They got whitewashed in the last 2 series they played against South Africa and Australia. The series Down Under was particularly embarrassing for Pakistan as they lost both the Tests of the series by an innings' margin.

Pakistan have played 21 Test matches against Sri Lanka at home so far, from which they have won 8, lost 6, and drawn 7. The last time they played a Test series against Sri Lanka, was in UAE in 2017, a match-up that they lost by 2-0.

Both Sri Lanka and Pakistan have played one series so far in the ongoing ICC World Test Championship (WTC). For Sri Lanka, it was a 2-match Test series against New Zealand at home which they drew 1-1, from which they have 60 points in their kitty. Pakistan, on the other hand, lost both the games against Australia and are yet to open their account.

Sri Lanka are currently holding the 4th spot in the WTC points table, while Pakistan are positioned seventh. If Sri Lanka win this series 2-0, they have a good chance of displacing New Zealand from third position in the table.

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Schedule:

First Test: December 11 (Wednesday) – December 15 (Sunday), 10:30 AM IST, at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi

Second Test: December 19 (Thursday) - Dec 23 (Monday), 10:30 AM IST, at National Stadium, Karachi

Telecast Details

Indian subcontinent: Sony Six, Sony Six HD

New Zealand: SKY Sport NZ

Pakistan: PTV Sports

Sri Lanka: SLRC ( Channel eye)

Australia: Fox Sports

South Africa: SuperSport

USA: Willow TV, Hotstar

Bangladesh: Gazi TV (GTV), BTV, Maasranga TV

Live Streaming: SonyLIV