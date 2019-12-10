Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 2019, match prediction: Who will win the first Test match?

Can Pakistan register their first win of the ICC World Test Championship?

Pakistan’s ICC World Test Championship campaign got off to a disastrous start as they lost both their Tests against Australia. Azhar Ali’s men will be under pressure to deliver when they return home for the first time in a decade to host a Test series.

Sri Lanka, on the other hand, have had a mixed start to their campaign as they grabbed 60 points from their first series after one win and one loss against New Zealand. Since this is a two-match series, the winner of the first Test will take 60 points home.

Talking about the pitch conditions first, the spinners of both the teams will enjoy bowling in Rawalpindi because the wicket will offer them help. Yasir Shah will have the onus of destroying the Sri Lankan batting order while the islanders will be dependent on Dilruwan Perera.

Babar Azam has been in phenomenal form of late and, the Sri Lankan bowlers may find it tough to take his wicket. Fawad Alam had been batting with supreme consistency in the domestic circuit. He will look to cement his spot by carrying forward the momentum into the upcoming Test. The Sri Lankan batsmen too have played well this year hence, it will prove to be a battle of equals.

With both the teams evenly matched on paper, the side which has performed better in the recent past will gain the upper hand in this match and Sri Lanka seem to have the momentum by their side with some incredible performances in Tests this year. Their batsmen possess the talent of seeing off the Pakistani bowlers and given that they will play in subcontinental conditions, they will start as the favorites to win.

Match Prediction - The match may end in a draw but Sri Lanka are the slight favourites.