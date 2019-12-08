Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 2019: Suranga Lakmal ruled out of Test series after contracting dengue

Suranga Lakmal has been ruled out of the Test series against Pakistan after contracting dengue

Sri Lanka will be without the services of star pacer Suranga Lakmal for their upcoming Test series against Pakistan. Lakmal was named in Sri Lanka's 16-man squad that was set to depart for Pakistan but contracted dengue, forcing him to withdraw his name.

Lakmal has been replaced by promising youngster Asitha Fernando, who will link up with the squad ahead of the second Test that begins on December 19. The 22-year-old, who made his international debut in an ODI against Zimbabwe back in 2017, is currently involved in the 2019 South Asian Games and will not be available for the first Test.

Lakmal's absence will be a huge blow to Sri Lanka, who will be looking to rebound from their disappointing T20I series defeat to Australia last month. The 32-year-old has represented Sri Lanka in 52 Tests till date, picking up 141 wickets.

In his absence, the likes of Vishwa Fernando, Kasun Rajitha and Lahiru Kumara will need to take up the responsibility of picking up early wickets.

The first Test will commence on December 11 at Rawalpindi following which the action will shift to Karachi for the second Test starting December 19.