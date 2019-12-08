×
Create
Notifications
⚡️ Get the free App now
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Careers
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
Advertisement

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 2019: Suranga Lakmal ruled out of Test series after contracting dengue

Arvind S
SENIOR ANALYST
News
08 Dec 2019, 22:30 IST

Suranga Lakmal has been ruled out of the Test series against Pakistan after contracting dengue
Suranga Lakmal has been ruled out of the Test series against Pakistan after contracting dengue

Sri Lanka will be without the services of star pacer Suranga Lakmal for their upcoming Test series against Pakistan. Lakmal was named in Sri Lanka's 16-man squad that was set to depart for Pakistan but contracted dengue, forcing him to withdraw his name.

Lakmal has been replaced by promising youngster Asitha Fernando, who will link up with the squad ahead of the second Test that begins on December 19. The 22-year-old, who made his international debut in an ODI against Zimbabwe back in 2017, is currently involved in the 2019 South Asian Games and will not be available for the first Test.

Also see – World Test Championship Schedule

Lakmal's absence will be a huge blow to Sri Lanka, who will be looking to rebound from their disappointing T20I series defeat to Australia last month. The 32-year-old has represented Sri Lanka in 52 Tests till date, picking up 141 wickets.

In his absence, the likes of Vishwa Fernando, Kasun Rajitha and Lahiru Kumara will need to take up the responsibility of picking up early wickets.

The first Test will commence on December 11 at Rawalpindi following which the action will shift to Karachi for the second Test starting December 19.

Tags:
Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 2019 Pakistan Cricket Sri Lanka Cricket Suranga Lakmal
Advertisement

You may also like

Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
Sri Lanka in Pakistan 2019
2nd ODI | Mon, 30 Sep
PAK 305/7 (50.0 ov)
SL 238/10 (46.5 ov)
Pakistan won by 67 runs
PAK VS SL live score
3rd ODI | Wed, 02 Oct
SL 297/9 (50.0 ov)
PAK 299/5 (48.2 ov)
Pakistan won by 5 wickets
SL VS PAK live score
1st T20I | Sat, 05 Oct
SL 165/5 (20.0 ov)
PAK 101/10 (17.4 ov)
Sri Lanka won by 64 runs
SL VS PAK live score
2nd T20I | Mon, 07 Oct
SL 182/6 (20.0 ov)
PAK 147/10 (19.0 ov)
Sri Lanka won by 35 runs
SL VS PAK live score
3rd T20I | Wed, 09 Oct
SL 147/7 (20.0 ov)
PAK 134/6 (20.0 ov)
Sri Lanka won by 13 runs
SL VS PAK live score
1st Test | Wed, 11 Dec, 10:30 AM
Pakistan
Sri Lanka
PAK VS SL preview
2nd Test | Thu, 19 Dec, 10:30 AM
Pakistan
Sri Lanka
PAK VS SL preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
West Indies in India 2019
Sri Lanka in Pakistan 2019
New Zealand in Australia 2019/20
England in South Africa 2019/20
Pakistan Women v England Women in Malaysia 2019
Australian Women's Domestic Twenty20 Competition
Australian Sheffield Shield
Mzansi Super League
ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2
Under 19 Tri-Series 2019 in West Indies
India A Women in Australia 2019
South African Domestic Four-Day Competition
Big Bash League
Under 19s Quad Series in South Africa 2020
Australian Women's Domestic One-Day Competition
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us