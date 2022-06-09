Pakistan vs West Indies, 2nd ODI: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, and Live Streaming Details

The second game of the ODI series between Pakistan and West Indies will be played on June 10 at the Multan Cricket Stadium. Pakistan currently lead the three-match series by a 1-0 margin.

The first game of the series went down to the wire and the hosts managed to hold their nerves to come out on top. It was a high-scoring affair.

West Indies skipper Nicholas Pooran won the toss and opted to bat first. Shai Hope smashed a century at the top of the order as it helped them post 305 on the board. The Pakistan bowlers picked up eight wickets in the process.

It was a daunting task to chase down this total but contributions from their batters along with a brilliant century from their skipper Babar Azam helped them fulfill the task.

It went down to the wire but a solid cameo from Khushdil Shah (41* off 23 balls) helped them get across the line with five wickets in hand and four balls to spare.

West Indies tried hard but failed to finish on the winning side. They will have to bring out their A-game and fire in unison to keep the series alive on Friday.

Pakistan will be riding with confidence after that win and will look to carry forward the winning momentum and seal the series in the second ODI itself.

Pakistan vs West Indies Match Details:

Match: Pakistan vs West Indies, 2nd ODI, West Indies tour of Pakistan, 2022

Date and Time: June 10, 2022, Friday, 04:30 PM IST

Venue: Multan Cricket Stadium, Multan

Pakistan vs West Indies Pitch Report

The pitch at the Multan Cricket Stadium is a belter of a track. The batters enjoy batting on this surface as the ball comes nicely onto the willow.

The surface gets good for batting under lights and the bowlers will have to be disciplined with their lines and lengths while bowling on this surface.

Pakistan vs West Indies Weather Forecast

Clear skies will greet both sides on Friday. The temperature in Multan is expected to range between 31 and 44 degrees Celsius.

Pakistan vs West Indies Probable XIs

Pakistan

Haris Rauf starred with the ball as he finished with four wickets and helped his side restrict West Indies to 305 in the first ODI.

Contributions from Imam-ul-Haq (65), Mohammad Rizwan (59) along with a century from Babar Azam (103) helped them chase down the total in the last over.

Probable XI

Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Haris, Khushdil Shah, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf

West Indies

Shai Hope smashed a century (127 off 134 balls) and was well-supported by Shamarh Brooks (70) as they posted 305 on the board.

Alzarri Joseph picked up two wickets with the ball but they failed as a unit as they were unsuccessful in defending the total against Pakistan in the first ODI.

Probable XI

Shai Hope, Shamarh Brooks, Nicholas Pooran (c & wk), Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Rovman Powell, Akeal Hosein, Romario Shepherd, Alzarri Joseph, Jayden Seales, Hayden Walsh

Pakistan vs West Indies Match Prediction

The first game of the ODI series between Pakistan and West Indies was a high-scoring affair and the hosts managed to hold their nerves to come out on top.

They will be looking to carry forward the winning momentum whereas the Caribbean side will be looking to bounce back and keep the series alive.

Pakistan look like a settled unit and expect them to seal the series on Friday itself.

Prediction: Pakistan to win this encounter.

Pakistan vs West Indies telecast details and channel list

TV: Sony Sports Network

Live Streaming: SonyLIV App.

