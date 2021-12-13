Pakistan vs West Indies, 2nd T20I: Preview, Predicted XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

The second match of the T20I series between Pakistan and the West Indies will be played at the National Stadium in Karachi on December 14. Pakistan lead the T20I series by a 1-0 margin and the visitors need to win the upcoming clash to keep the series alive.

The first game of the three-match T20I series was a run-fest. After being asked to bat first, Pakistan got off to a shaky start as they lost skipper Babar Azam in the very first over for a duck. Fakhar Zaman departed soon after in the fifth over.

Mohammad Rizwan and Haider Ali then started to resurrect the innings. Both played brilliantly as they stitched a 105-run partnership. It laid the foundation for Pakistan as they finished with a flourish.

A quickfire cameo from Mohammad Nawaz at the end powered the home side to 200. The wickets were spread among the West Indies bowlers but their economies were on the higher side.

West Indies lost three wickets in quick succession as they reeled at 46/3 at the end of the powerplay. Shai Hope tried hard to rebuild the innings but he lacked support from the other end and his dismissal on 31 led to a collapse.

Romario Shepherd and Odean Smith cleared the fence in the end and tried hard but they were eventually knocked over for 137, losing the game by 63 runs. The Pakistan bowlers were brilliant as the visitors stood no chance at all in the chase.

West Indies need to be at their absolute best in the second game to keep the series alive.

Pakistan vs West Indies Match Details:

Match: Pakistan vs West Indies, 2nd T20I, Pakistan vs West Indies T20I series

Date and Time: December 14, 2021, Tuesday, 06:30 PM IST

Venue: National Stadium, Karachi

Pakistan vs West Indies Pitch Report

The pitch at the National Stadium is a belter of a track. The ball comes nicely onto the willow and the batters enjoy playing on this surface.

The bowlers go on a journey on missing their mark. Fans can expect a high-scoring game on Tuesday.

Pakistan vs West Indies Weather Forecast

Clear skies will greet both sides on Tuesday. The temperature in Karachi is expected to range between 11 and 27 degrees Celsius.

Pakistan vs West Indies Probable XIs

Pakistan

Mohammad Rizwan (78) and Haider Ali (68) helped them lay a strong foundation and Mohammad Nawaz in the end smashed 30 off just 10 balls to help his side reach 200.

Mohammad Wasim Jr. and Shadab Khan picked up four and three wickets respectively as they knocked over West Indies for 137, winning the game by 63 runs.

Probable XI

Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Asif Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Wasim Jr.

West Indies

The bowlers struggled to pick up regular wickets as the hosts posted a mammoth total on the board. Romario Shepherd finished with two scalps.

Shai Hope top-scored with 31 but the other batters failed to contribute as they could only manage to score 137 in pursuit of 201, set by Pakistan. We might see West Indies include a spinner in place of a pacer for the second game.

Probable XI

Shamarh Brooks, Brandon King, Shai Hope (wk), Devon Thomas, Nicholas Pooran (c), Rovman Powell, Odean Smith, Romario Shepherd, Akeal Hosein, Dominic Drakes, Hayden Walsh Jr.

Pakistan vs West Indies Match Prediction

Pakistan were brilliant in the first game of the series. They beat West Indies comprehensively and will be looking to keep performing in the same way. West Indies need to be at their best to keep the series alive.

Pakistan look strong on paper and with the winning momentum behind them, expect them to seal the series with one game to go.

Prediction: Pakistan to win this encounter.

Pakistan vs West Indies live telecast details and channel list

TV: Sony Sports Network

Live Streaming: Sony LIV

