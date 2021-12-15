Pakistan vs West Indies, 3rd T20I: Preview, Predicted XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

The third and final game of the T20I series between Pakistan and the West Indies will be played at the National Stadium in Karachi on Thursday, December 16. It will be a dead rubber, as the hosts have already sealed the series.

After winning the first game of the series, Pakistan continued their winning run in the second game by beating the West Indies in a close-fought contest. Electing to bat first, Pakistan posted 172 runs on the board, losing eight wickets.

Contributions from Mohammad Rizwan, Haider Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed and a quickfire cameo from Shadab Khan helped them post a competitive total on the board. Odean Smith picked up two wickets for the West Indies.

In response, the West Indies had a shaky start to their chase, losing two wickets inside the powerplay. Brandon King, opening the batting, went strong from one end, and received support from his captain from the other. Nicholas Pooran’s wicket in the 11th over, though, led to a mini-collapse, and King’s dismissal on 67 helped Pakistan get back into the game.

Romario Shepherd tried his best, remaining unbeaten on 35 off 19 balls. However, he couldn’t take his team across the line, as the visitors only managed 163 in their allotted 20 overs. Shaheen Shah Afridi was the pick of the Pakistan bowlers, taking three wickets. That helped Azam’s men defend their total successfully, and seal the series with a game to go.

Ian Raphael Bishop @irbishi Congratulations to @TheRealPCB on another series win. Very impressive team. West Indies we’re impressive as well and showed good improvement for a young developing team. Congratulations to @TheRealPCB on another series win. Very impressive team. West Indies we’re impressive as well and showed good improvement for a young developing team.

With only pride to play for, West Indies will look for a consolation win in the final game of the series, and avoid a whitewash.

Pakistan vs West Indies Match Details

Match: Pakistan vs West Indies, 3rd T20I, Pakistan vs West Indies T20I series.

Date and Time: December 16th 2021, Thursday; 06:30 PM IST.

Venue: National Stadium, Karachi.

Pakistan vs West Indies Pitch Report

The pitch at the National Stadium is good for batting. The ball comes nicely onto the bat, and the batters enjoy batting on this surface. The bowlers will have to be disciplined on this track. Another high-scoring game could ensue on Thursday.

Pakistan vs West Indies Weather Forecast

The temperature in Karachi on matchday is expected to range between 10 and 24 degrees Celsius. A full game can be expected, as there is no rain predicted on Thursday.

Pakistan vs West Indies Probable XIs

Pakistan

Everyone fired for the hosts in unison as they beat West Indies comprehensively in the second game of the series. The batters have done a fine job to post big totals on the board, while the bowlers have also stepped up to their task. Pakistan are expected to continue with their winning combination in the third T20I.

Probable XI

Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Asif Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Wasim Jr.

West Indies

West Indies bowlers have struggled in the series, leaking runs in the backend of the innings. They need to be on their toes in the final game of the series.

Windies Cricket @windiescricket



#PAKvWI #MenInMaroon Great fight by the boys and late hitting effort by Romario Shepherd in the end despite falling short. Great fight by the boys and late hitting effort by Romario Shepherd in the end despite falling short.#PAKvWI #MenInMaroon https://t.co/iHctg0JQOx

Their batters will also need to contribute consistently to stand any chance of winning the final T20I in Karachi on Thursday.

Probable XI

Shamarh Brooks, Brandon King, Shai Hope (wk), Nicholas Pooran (c), Rovman Powell, Odean Smith, Romario Shepherd, Akeal Hosein, Dominic Drakes, Hayden Walsh Jr., Oshane Thomas.

Pakistan vs West Indies Match Prediction

The hosts have been brilliant in the series so far, so a series whitewash is well on the cards. West Indies have looked off-colour in the series, and will need to be at their absolute best to challenge their mighty hosts.

Pakistan have a good balance to their side, so expect them to clean-sweep the series by winning the third T20I in Karachi on Thursday.

Prediction: Pakistan to win this game.

Pakistan vs West Indies live telecast details and channel list

TV: Sony Sports Network.

Live Streaming: Sony LIV.

