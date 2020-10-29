Pakistan vs Zimbabwe 2020: Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium pitch report and weather conditions

After a long break from cricket because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Zimbabwe gear up to make their return to international cricket as they lock horns with Pakistan in Rawalpindi. The brief tour consists of three ODIs and three T20Is. All the matches will take place at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

The Zimbabwean team does not have much match practice heading into this series. They played their last one-day game against Bangladesh in March 2020. The African side does not have an excellent record in the 50-overs format and won their last ODI match back in April 2019 against the United Arab Emirates.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan team visited the United Kingdom recently and played an ICC World Test Championship series and a T20I series against England. However, it is noteworthy that Pakistan have not played a single ODI in the last 12 months.

With Rawalpindi set to host its first ODI match since 2007, here's a look at the pitch report and weather conditions for the ground.

Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium pitch report

Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium

The Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium has not hosted an ODI match in the last 13-14 years. Back then, the pitch assisted the batsmen and the quicker bowlers. In the previous completed ODI game at this venue, India chased down 266 runs against Pakistan with seven wickets in hand.

Recently, the ground hosted the National T20 Cup and there were many high-scoring contests in Rawalpindi. The teams batting second achieved were more successful in those matches.

Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium weather conditions

Pakistan should win this series in Rawalpindi.

The conditions will be sunny throughout the ODI series and the weather will be perfect for a 50-overs match. There are no chances of rain in Rawalpindi, which means there will not be any washouts or rain interruptions during the series.