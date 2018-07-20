Pakistan vs Zimbabwe, 4th ODI, Stats: Records tumble as Pakistan batsmen make merry

Rajdeep Puri

Zaman scored the first double century ever by a Pakistani batsman

The Pakistan cricket team continued their fantastic run of form against a hapless Zimbabwe side in the fourth ODI of the five-match ODI series.

After bowling Zimbabwe out for a paltry score in the first innings of the match in the 2nd and 3rd ODIs, Pakistan decided to bat first this time around after winning the toss.

Fakhar Zaman and Imam-ul-Haq decimated the opposition bowlers all around the ground and broke multiple records as they put on a 304 run partnership for the first wicket. Zaman went on to score a double century and remained unbeaten on 210. Imam, on the other hand, was dismissed after scoring 113.

The onslaught did not stop there as Asif Ali, who came in to bat at number three, demolished the Zimbabwe bowlers as well as he scored 50 in just 22 deliveries.

Zimbabwe now require 400 runs to win their first ODI of the series.

Let's take a look at the numbers from the game so far:

1 - Fakhar and Imam register the highest partnership in Pakistan's ODI history

1 - First time in Pakistan's history that the openers have scored four centuries in a bilateral ODI series. Two each for Imam and Fakhar.

5- Fakhar Zaman's score of 210* is the fifth highest in ODI history, behind Rohit Sharma, Martin Guptill, Virender Sehwag, and Chris Gayle.

28 - Most boundaries in an innings by a Pakistani batsman.

148 - Fakhar Zaman took 148 deliveries to score his double century, which is the fourth quickest.

194 - Fakhar Zaman broke the record of the highest individual score by a Pakistani batsman in ODIs by crossing Saeed Anwar's score of 194, which was set 21 years ago.

210* - Fakhar Zaman became the first Pakistani batsman to score a double-century in ODIs.

304 - Fakhar and Imam registered the highest partnership for the first wicket in ODI history, surpassing Sanath Jayasuriya and Upul Tharanga's partnership of 286

399 - Highest total by Pakistan in ODIs and highest by any team for the loss of only one wicket.

980 - Fakhar Zaman has 980 runs in 17 innings. He needs 20 more in three innings to become the fastest to 1000 runs in ODI history