Stats: Pakistan at the Women's Cricket World Cup (ODI)

Of the four World Cups that Pakistan have played so far, their best performance till date is a fifth-place finish in the 2009 tournament. They have played a total of 23 matches in the World Cup, winning only 2 and losing 21.

Some of the key stats of the Pakistan team are mentioned below:

Pakistan's key stats

206 all out against Sri Lanka in the 2017 World Cup is their highest team total.

against Sri Lanka in the 2017 World Cup is their highest team total. 27 all out against Australia in the 1997 World Cup is their lowest team total.

against Australia in the 1997 World Cup is their lowest team total. 337 runs scored by Nain Abidi is the most number of runs scored by a player.

scored by Nain Abidi is the most number of runs scored by a player. 79 by Nahida Khan against South Africa at the 2017 World Cup is the highest individual score by a player.

by Nahida Khan against South Africa at the 2017 World Cup is the highest individual score by a player. 8 half-centuries have been scored by the Pakistan players at the World Cup.

half-centuries have been scored by the Pakistan players at the World Cup. 3 half-centuries scored by Nain Abidi is the most number of half-centuries scored by a player.

half-centuries scored by Nain Abidi is the most number of half-centuries scored by a player. 173 runs scored by Nahida Khan in the 2017 World Cup is the most number of runs scored by a player in a single edition of the tournament.

runs scored by Nahida Khan in the 2017 World Cup is the most number of runs scored by a player in a single edition of the tournament. 17 wickets taken by Sana Mir is the most number of wickets taken by a player.

wickets taken by Sana Mir is the most number of wickets taken by a player. 4/26 by Nashra Sandhu against India in the 2017 World Cup is the best bowling performance by a player.

by Nashra Sandhu against India in the 2017 World Cup is the best bowling performance by a player. 8 wickets taken by Sana Mir in the 2009 World Cup is the most number of wickets taken by a player in a single edition of the tournament.

wickets taken by Sana Mir in the 2009 World Cup is the most number of wickets taken by a player in a single edition of the tournament. 7 dismissals by Sidra Nawaz is the most number of dismissals by a wicket-keeper.

dismissals by Sidra Nawaz is the most number of dismissals by a wicket-keeper. 7 dismissals by Sidra Nawaz in the 2017 World Cup is the most number of dismissals by a wicket-keeper in a single edition of the tournament.

dismissals by Sidra Nawaz in the 2017 World Cup is the most number of dismissals by a wicket-keeper in a single edition of the tournament. 9 catches by Sana Mir is the most number of catches taken by a player.

catches by Sana Mir is the most number of catches taken by a player. 6 catches by Sana Mir in the 2017 World Cup is the most number of catches taken by a player in a single edition of the tournament.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar