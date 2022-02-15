×
Create
Notifications

Stats: Pakistan at the Women's Cricket World Cup (ODI)

Sana Mir is the leading wicket-taker for Pakistan in the World Cup
Sana Mir is the leading wicket-taker for Pakistan in the World Cup
Nilanjan Sen
ANALYST
comments icon
Modified Feb 15, 2022 10:58 PM IST
Feature

Of the four World Cups that Pakistan have played so far, their best performance till date is a fifth-place finish in the 2009 tournament. They have played a total of 23 matches in the World Cup, winning only 2 and losing 21.

Some of the key stats of the Pakistan team are mentioned below:

Pakistan's key stats

Also Read Article Continues below
  • 206 all out against Sri Lanka in the 2017 World Cup is their highest team total.
  • 27 all out against Australia in the 1997 World Cup is their lowest team total.
  • 337 runs scored by Nain Abidi is the most number of runs scored by a player.
  • 79 by Nahida Khan against South Africa at the 2017 World Cup is the highest individual score by a player.
  • 8 half-centuries have been scored by the Pakistan players at the World Cup.
  • 3 half-centuries scored by Nain Abidi is the most number of half-centuries scored by a player.
  • 173 runs scored by Nahida Khan in the 2017 World Cup is the most number of runs scored by a player in a single edition of the tournament.
  • 17 wickets taken by Sana Mir is the most number of wickets taken by a player.
  • 4/26 by Nashra Sandhu against India in the 2017 World Cup is the best bowling performance by a player.
  • 8 wickets taken by Sana Mir in the 2009 World Cup is the most number of wickets taken by a player in a single edition of the tournament.
  • 7 dismissals by Sidra Nawaz is the most number of dismissals by a wicket-keeper.
  • 7 dismissals by Sidra Nawaz in the 2017 World Cup is the most number of dismissals by a wicket-keeper in a single edition of the tournament.
  • 9 catches by Sana Mir is the most number of catches taken by a player.
  • 6 catches by Sana Mir in the 2017 World Cup is the most number of catches taken by a player in a single edition of the tournament.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar
comments icon

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी