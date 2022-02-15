Stats: Pakistan at the Women's Cricket World Cup (ODI)

Of the four World Cups that Pakistan have played so far, their best performance till date is a fifth-place finish in the 2009 tournament. They have played a total of 23 matches in the World Cup, winning only 2 and losing 21.
Some of the key stats of the Pakistan team are mentioned below:
Pakistan's key stats
- 206 all out against Sri Lanka in the 2017 World Cup is their highest team total.
- 27 all out against Australia in the 1997 World Cup is their lowest team total.
- 337 runs scored by Nain Abidi is the most number of runs scored by a player.
- 79 by Nahida Khan against South Africa at the 2017 World Cup is the highest individual score by a player.
- 8 half-centuries have been scored by the Pakistan players at the World Cup.
- 3 half-centuries scored by Nain Abidi is the most number of half-centuries scored by a player.
- 173 runs scored by Nahida Khan in the 2017 World Cup is the most number of runs scored by a player in a single edition of the tournament.
- 17 wickets taken by Sana Mir is the most number of wickets taken by a player.
- 4/26 by Nashra Sandhu against India in the 2017 World Cup is the best bowling performance by a player.
- 8 wickets taken by Sana Mir in the 2009 World Cup is the most number of wickets taken by a player in a single edition of the tournament.
- 7 dismissals by Sidra Nawaz is the most number of dismissals by a wicket-keeper.
- 7 dismissals by Sidra Nawaz in the 2017 World Cup is the most number of dismissals by a wicket-keeper in a single edition of the tournament.
- 9 catches by Sana Mir is the most number of catches taken by a player.
- 6 catches by Sana Mir in the 2017 World Cup is the most number of catches taken by a player in a single edition of the tournament.