Pakistan Women vs Sri Lanka Women, 1st ODI: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, and Live Streaming Details

The ODI series between Pakistan Women and Sri Lanka Women will begin on June 1. The series comprises three matches, with all games to be played at the Southend Club Cricket Stadium in Karachi. All three games will be a part of the ICC Championship.

Both teams featured in a three-match T20I series. Pakistan were brilliant in the series as they whitewashed Sri Lanka. The Lankan side looked out of sorts in the shortest format and will hope to turn the tables around in the ODI series.

Pakistan won the first two games of the series convincingly, but the final game was a thriller. Bismah Maroof will continue to lead Pakistan. She will hole to lead by example and carry forward the momentum in the ODI series.

The Lankans were restricted to 107 in their allotted 20 overs. Chamari Athapaththu top-scored with 37 for them.

Muneeba Ali for Pakistan scored 25, and the game went down to the wire as the hosts chased down the total on the last ball of the match to win by four wickets.

There was an intense battle between bat and ball in the T20I series. Both teams will look to start the ODI series on a winning note. Key points are up for grabs in the ODI series. So expect both Pakistan and Sri Lanka to come out all guns blazing.

Pakistan Women vs Sri Lanka Women Match Details

Match: Pakistan Women vs Sri Lanka Women, 1st ODI, Sri Lanka Women tour of Pakistan, 2022.

Date and Time: June 1, 2022; Wednesday, 10:00 AM IST.

Venue: Southend Club Cricket Stadium, Karachi.

Pakistan Women vs Sri Lanka Women Pitch Report

The pitch at Southend Club Cricket Stadium is a bowling-friendly track. The batters will have to be patient while playing their strokes, as the ball tends to hold a bit on the surface. The surface is expected to assist spinners from both teams.

Weather Forecast

The temperature is expected to range between 28 to 34 degrees Celsius. There will be a cloud cover throughout the day.

Probable XIs

Pakistan Women

Muneeba Ali, Omaima Sohail, Bismah Maroof (c), Sidra Ameen, Aliya Riaz, Anam Amin, Sidra Nawaz (wk), Nida Dar, Diana Baig, Fatima Sana, Aiman Anwer.

Sri Lanka Women

Chamari Athapaththu (c), Hasini Perera, Harshitha Madavi, Nilakshi de Silva, Anushka Sanjeewani (wk), Kavisha Dilhari, Ama Kanchana, Oshadi Ranasinghe, Inoka Ranaweera, Sugandika Kumari, Achini Kulasuriya.

Match Prediction

Pakistan were brilliant in the T20I series as they whitewashed Sri Lanka. The Lankans need to be at their absolute best to challenge Pakistan in the ODI series.

Pakistan have a good balance, so expect them to beat Sri Lanka in the first ODI.

Prediction: Pakistan to win.

Telecast details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Pakistan Cricket YouTube Channel.

