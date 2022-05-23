Pakistan Women vs Sri Lanka Women, 1st T20I: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, and Weather Forecast

Pakistan are all set to host Sri Lanka Women for a limited-overs series, starting on May 24. The three-match T20I series will be followed by a three-match ODI series. The Southend Club Cricket Stadium in Karachi will host all the games of the tour.

Pakistan Women didn’t have the best of times in the World Cup 2022 as they only managed to win a single game out of seven. They failed to fire in unison throughout the tournament and will be hoping to bounce back in the limited-overs series against Sri Lanka.

Bismah Maroof has been retained as the skipper of the side and will be looking to lead by example in the series against the Lankan side.

Chamari Athapaththu will continue to lead the Lankan side. Sri Lankan Women’s last game came in January 2022 when they competed in the Commonwealth Games Women's Cricket Qualifier 2022. They missed out on the ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 and will be looking to get back into the groove in the upcoming series.

Pakistan Women vs Sri Lanka Women Match Details:

Match: Pakistan Women vs Sri Lanka Women, 1st T20I, Sri Lanka Women's tour of Pakistan, 2022

Date and Time: May 24 2022, Tuesday, 02:30 PM IST

Venue: Southend Club Cricket Stadium, Karachi

Pakistan Women vs Sri Lanka Women Pitch Report

The pitch at the Southend Club Cricket Stadium is a balanced track. The new ball comes nicely onto the bat and the batters can hit through the line right from the start of their innings. The spinners will come into play as the ball tends to hold a bit on the surface as the game progresses.

Pakistan Women vs Sri Lanka Women Weather Forecast

Clear skies will greet the two sides on Tuesday. The temperature in Karachi is expected to hover between 28 and 34 degrees Celsius.

Pakistan Women vs Sri Lanka Women Probable XIs

Pakistan Women

Probable XI

Muneeba Ali, Iram Javed, Bismah Maroof (c), Anam Amin, Aliya Riaz, Omaima Sohail, Nida Dar, Gull Feroza (wk), Diana Baig, Kainat Imtiaz, Fatima Sana

Sri Lanka Women

Probable XI

Chamari Athapaththu (c), Imesha Dulani, Harshitha Madavi, Nilakshi de Silva, Udeshika Prabodhani, Oshadi Ranasinghe, Inoka Ranaweera, Prasadani Weerakkody (wk), Ama Kanchana, Sugandika Kumari, Kavisha Dilhari

Pakistan Women vs Sri Lanka Women Match Prediction

With both sides having some exciting players in their ranks, the opening game is expected to be a cracking one.

However, Pakistan have a good balance to their side and look poised to kickstart the series on a winning note.

Prediction: Pakistan Women to win this encounter.

