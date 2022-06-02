Pakistan Women vs Sri Lanka Women, 2nd ODI: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, and Live Streaming Details

The second game of the ODI series between Pakistan Women and Sri Lanka Women will be played on June 3 at the Southend Club Cricket Stadium in Karachi. Pakstan Women currently lead the three-match series 1-0.

It was a solid performance from Pakistan Women in the first ODI as they completely outplayed the Lankan Women.

Sri Lanka skipper Chamari Athapaththu won the toss and opted to bat first in their last match. The decision backfired as a lack of big partnerships resulted in them getting knocked over on 169 in 47.5 overs. Fatima Sana finished with figures of 4/21 in her 10 overs for Pakistan.

The Pakistan batters then stepped up as a solid partnership between Sidra Ameen and skipper Bismah Maroof helped them chase down the total in the 42nd over with eight wickets in hand.

Pakistan Women vs Sri Lanka Women Match Details:

Match: Pakistan Women vs Sri Lanka Women, 2nd ODI, Sri Lanka Women tour of Pakistan, 2022

Date and Time: June 3rd 2022, Friday, 10:00 AM IST

Venue: Southend Club Cricket Stadium, Karachi

Pakistan Women vs Sri Lanka Women Pitch Report

The pitch at the Southend Club Cricket Stadium is a bowling-friendly track. The spinners enjoy bowling here as the ball grips off the surface. The batters will have to be at their best to counter the spinners while batting on this surface.

Pakistan Women vs Sri Lanka Women Weather Forecast

The temperature in Karachi is expected to range between 28 and 34 degrees Celsius. There will be a cloud cover throughout the day.

Pakistan Women vs Sri Lanka Women Probable XIs

Pakistan Women

Fatima Sana finished with four wickets as they knocked over Sri Lanka Women on 169 in the first ODI. Contributions from Sidra Ameen (76) and Bismah Maroof (62*) helped them get across the line with ease.

Probable XI

Bismah Maroof (c), Muneeba Ali, Sidra Ameen, Omaima Sohail, Nida Dar, Aliya Riaz, Sidra Nawaz (wk), Fatima Sana, Diana Baig, Ghulam Fatima, Sadia Iqbal

Sri Lanka Women

Kavisha Dilhari top-scored with an unbeaten 49 but lacked support from the other end as they were bundled out for 169 in the first game of the ODI series. The bowlers could only pick up two wickets in total as they failed to defend the total.

Probable XI

Chamari Athapaththu (c), Hasini Perera, Hansima Karunaratne, Prasadani Weerakkody, Nilakshi de Silva (wk), Kavisha Dilhari, Ama Kanchana, Oshadi Ranasinghe, Achini Kulasuriya, Inoka Ranaweera, Sugandika Kumari

Pakistan Women vs Sri Lanka Women Match Prediction

Pakistan Women have been outstanding in the limited-overs series so far. After clean-sweeping the T20I series, they have carried their winning momentum forward and beat Sri Lanka Women in the first ODI.

The Lankan side need to fire in unison in the upcoming contest to register their first win of the tour. However, going by Pakistan's recent form, they are very much expected to seal the series on Friday itself.

Prediction: Pakistan Women to win this encounter.

Pakistan Women vs Sri Lanka Women telecast details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Pakistan Cricket YouTube Channel

