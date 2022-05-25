Pakistan Women vs Sri Lanka Women, 2nd T20I: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, and Weather Forecast

The second game of the T20I series between Pakistan Women and Sri Lanka Women will be played on May 26 at the Southend Club Cricket Stadium in Karachi.

Pakistan Women currently lead the three-match series 1-0. The first game of the series was a hard-fought contest, which the hosts won by six wickets. The Lankan side opted to bat first but their batters failed to adapt to the conditions, managing only 106/8 in their 20 overs.

The hosts got off to a shaky start in the chase but a good partnership between skipper Bismah Maroof and Nida Dar helped them reach the total with 10 balls to spare.

Pakistan Women vs Sri Lanka Women Match Details:

Match: Pakistan Women vs Sri Lanka Women, 2nd T20I, Sri Lanka Women tour of Pakistan, 2022

Date and Time: May 26 2022, Thursday, 02:30 PM IST

Venue: Southend Club Cricket Stadium, Karachi

Pakistan Women vs Sri Lanka Women Pitch Report

The pitch at the Southend Club Cricket Stadium assists bowlers. The batters need to be patient early in their innings as the ball tends to hold a bit on the surface. Expect the deck to assist spinners from both sides as they will get some grip off it.

Pakistan Women vs Sri Lanka Women Weather Forecast

The temperature in Karachi is expected to hover between 28 and 32 degrees Celsius. There will be a cloud cover throughout the day.

Pakistan Women vs Sri Lanka Women Probable XIs

Pakistan Women

Anam Amin and Tuba Hassan picked up three wickets apiece as it helped them restrict the Lankan side to 106 in the first T20I. A solid partnership between Bismah Maroof (28) and Nida Dar (36*) guided them to the finish line in the penultimate over.

Probable XI

Muneeba Ali (wk), Gull Feroza, Iram Javed, Bismah Maroof (c), Nida Dar, Aliya Riaz, Ayesha Naseem, Fatima Sana, Tuba Hassan, Aiman Anwer, Anam Amin

Sri Lanka Women

Harshitha Madavi and Nilakshi de Silva both top-scored with 25 but the lack of support from the other batters resulted in them posting 106 on the board in the first T20I. Oshadi Ranasinghe picked up two wickets but the team failed to perform as a unit.

Probable XI

Chamari Athapaththu (c), Hasini Perera, Harshitha Madavi, Nilakshi de Silva, Anushka Sanjeewani (wk), Kavisha Dilhari, Ama Kanchana, Oshadi Ranasinghe, Inoka Ranaweera, Sugandika Kumari, Achini Kulasuriya

Pakistan Women vs Sri Lanka Women Match Prediction

Pakistan Women were brilliant in the first game of the series. The Sri Lankan Women need to come out all guns blazing on Thursday to keep the series alive.

Pakistan look like a settled unit and have the winning momentum behind them as well. They are expected to beat Sri Lanka on Thursday.

Prediction: Pakistan Women to win this encounter.

Pakistan Women vs Sri Lanka Women telecast details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Pakistan Cricket YouTube Channel

