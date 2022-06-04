Pakistan Women vs Sri Lanka Women, 3rd ODI: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

Pakistan Women and Sri Lanka Women will lock horns in the third and final ODI of the three-match series starting on June 5, Sunday at Southend Club Cricket Stadium, Karachi.

After defeating their counterparts in the first two ODIs convincingly, Pakistan Women will have momentum on their side and will be eyeing to whitewash the opposition. Sidra Ameen and Fatima Sana are in red-hot form with the bat and ball respectively, which is auguring well for the hosts.

On the other hand, Sri Lanka Women are having a torrid time in the overall white-ball leg with five back-to-back defeats in the T20I and ODI series. With nothing to lose, Sri Lankans should put their best foot forward and give collective performances to add a win to their kitty before they travel back to their nation.

Pakistan Women vs Sri Lanka Women Match Details:

Match: Pakistan Women vs Sri Lanka Women, Match 3, ODI series

Date and Time: June 5th, 2022, Sunday, 10:00 AM IST

Venue: Southend Club Cricket Stadium, Karachi

Pakistan Women vs Sri Lanka Women Pitch Report

The wicket at Southend Club is a good one for batters initially. Slow bowlers will have their time in the middle overs with the wicket turning a bit sticky. Any score above 250 in the first innings could turn out to be a winning one. The strip might tend to be on the tougher side for the chasing side.

Pakistan Women vs Sri Lanka Women Weather Forecast

The weather in Karachi is expected to assist batters and bowlers equally. There will be no rain interruptions, and the temperatures will hover around 30 degrees Celsius.

Pakistan Women vs Sri Lanka Women Probable XIs

Pakistan Women

Bismah Maroof will continue to lead the team in this contest. Sidra Ameen is having a good time with the bat this series as she is the leading run-scorer with 199 runs from two matches. Fatima Sana has six scalps to her name in the same number of games.

Muneeba Ali, Sidra Ameen, Bismah Maroof (c), Omaima Sohail, Nida Dar, Sidra Nawaz (wk), Aliya Riaz, Fatima Sana, Diana Baig, Ghulam Fatima, Sadia Iqbal

Sri Lanka Women

Sri Lankan Women are having a pretty bad time in this series as they are already 0-2 down in the three-match ODI series. Chamari Athapaththu, the skipper, would need to step up in order to salvage the pride. They need some collective performances to win the dead rubber.

Hasini Perera, Chamari Athapaththu (c), Harshitha Madavi, Hansima Karunaratne, Prasadani Weerakkody (wk), Nilakshi de Silva, Kavisha Dilhari, Oshadi Ranasinghe, Sachini Nisansala, Achini Kulasuriya, Inoka Ranaweera

Pakistan Women vs Sri Lanka Women Match Prediction

Pakistan Women are having an impressive time in the white-ball format at their home. With the kind of form they are in, we can trust them to continue their momentum and whitewash Sri Lankan Women by 3-0 in the ODI series.

Prediction: Pakistan Women to win the encounter and clean sweep Sri Lanka Women 3-0.

Pakistan Women vs Sri Lanka Women telecast details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Pakistan Cricket official YouTube channel.

