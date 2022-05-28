Pakistan Women vs Sri Lanka Women, 3rd T20I: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, and Live Streaming Details

The third match of the T20I series between Pakistan Women and Sri Lanka Women will be played on May 28 at the Southend Club Cricket Stadium in Karachi.

Pakistan Women have already sealed the three-match series 2-0. After a tough win in the first T20I, they backed up their performance with a fine win in the next game.

The hosts bowled well to restrict the Lankan side to just 102/6 from their 20 overs. Sri Lankan Women struggled with their batting once again, which has let them down in their series.

Pakistan Women lost an early wicket in the chase yet again. However, a steady partnership between skipper Bismah Maroof and Ayesha Naseem eventually saw them cross the finish line with seven wickets to spare.

Pakistan Women vs Sri Lanka Women Match Details

Match: Pakistan Women vs Sri Lanka Women, 3rd T20I, Sri Lanka Women tour of Pakistan, 2022

Date and Time: May 28, 2022, Saturday, 02:30 PM IST

Venue: Southend Club Cricket Stadium, Karachi

Pakistan Women vs Sri Lanka Women Pitch Report

As seen so far, the wicket hasn’t been an easy one to bat on. The fast bowlers will get assistance at the Southend Cricket Club Stadium.

Once again, the batters will have to take time in the middle to settle in as the ball will hold a bit. Spinners from either side will be aided by some grip as well. We can expect another low-scoring contest, which has been the trend in the series so far.

Pakistan Women vs Sri Lanka Women Weather Forecast

The temperature in Karachi is expected to hover between 28 and 33 degrees Celsius. The weather will be clear throughout the match and it will be bright and sunny.

Pakistan Women vs Sri Lanka Women Probable XIs

Pakistan Women

It was an all-round bowling effort from Pakistan Women in the second T20I as all their bowlers picked up a wicket each. A key partnership between skipper Bismah Maroof (22*) and Ayesha Naseem (45*) saw them get over the line with just about three overs to spare in the chase.

Probable XI

Muneeba Ali (wk), Gull Feroza, Iram Javed, Bismah Maroof (c), Ayesha Naseem, Nida Dar, Aliya Riaz, Fatima Sana, Tuba Hassan, Aiman Anwer, Anam Amin.

Sri Lanka Women

Hasini Perera (35) and Nilakshi de Silva (21) were the only batters who could make a significant contribution with the bat in their most recent match. They failed as a batting unit once again. Their bowlers did a decent job of dragging the game to the 18th over but never had enough runs on the board to play with.

Probable XI

Hasini Perera, Chamari Athapaththu, Oshadi Ranasinghe, Nilakshi de Silva, Harshitha Madavi (wk), Ama Kanchana, Kavisha Dilhari, Anushka Sanjeewani, Inoka Ranaweera, Sugandika Kumari, Achini Kulasuriya.

Pakistan Women vs Sri Lanka Women Match Prediction

Pakistan Women have dominated both games of the series so far. With two wins, they have already sealed the series and will look to complete a 3-0 clean sweep in this contest.

Sri Lanka Women have been poor with the bat and have struggled to get going. They will hope for a consolation win. However, Pakistan Women are expected to beat them once again on Friday.

Prediction: Pakistan Women to win this encounter.

Pakistan Women vs Sri Lanka Women telecast details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Pakistan Cricket YouTube Channel

