Pakistan Women vs West Indies Women, 1st ODI: Probable XIs, match prediction, live streaming, weather forecast and pitch report

West Indies Women are set to tour Pakistan for a three-match ODI Series. The series kicks off on November 8 with all the games set to be played at the National Stadium in Karachi.

Pakistan Women’s last international assignment was their tour of the West Indies in July this year. They lost their first three games of the five-match ODI series but bounced back to win the final two games to finish the series on a high.

Pakistan Women looked good in the series and will be keen to exact revenge for their series loss. Javeria Khan has been handed the responsibility of leading Pakistan in the upcoming series.

West Indies, meanwhile, recently hosted South Africa Women, where they suffered a loss by a 4-1 margin in the five-match ODI series. They struggled throughout the series and failed to fire in unison.

The last game went down to the Super Over, with the Windies edging the South Africa Women in the end. They looked good in their last game and will be eager to perform in the same way in the upcoming series. Stafanie Taylor is back to lead the side, with some exciting players in the squad.

Pakistan Women vs West Indies Women Match Details:

Match: Pakistan Women vs West Indies Women, 1st ODI, West Women tour of Pakistan, 2021

Date and Time: November 8th 2021, Monday, 10:30 AM IST

Venue: National Stadium, Karachi

Pakistan Women vs West Indies Women Pitch Report

The pitch at the National Stadium is a balanced track. The ball comes nicely onto the bat and the batters can play their strokes freely once set. The spinners are expected to play a role since the pitch slows down as the game progresses.

Pakistan Women vs West Indies Women Weather Forecast

Clear skies will greet the two sides on Monday. The temperature in Karachi is expected to range between 21 and 34 degrees Celsius.

Pakistan Women vs West Indies Women Probable XIs

Pakistan Women

Probable XI

Muneeba Ali (wk), Sidra Ameen, Javeria Khan (c), Omaima Sohail, Kainat Imtiaz, Nida Dar, Sidra Nawaz, Fatima Sana, Diana Baig, Nashra Sandhu, Anam Amin

West Indies Women

Probable XI

Rashada Williams, Kyshona Knight, Chedean Nation (wk), Stafanie Taylor (c), Deandra Dottin, Hayley Matthews, Chinelle Henry, Anisa Mohammed, Qiana Joseph, Shamilia Connell, Shakera Selman,

Pakistan Women vs West Indies Women Match Prediction

With the two sides being evenly matched, it promises to be a cracker of a series.

West Indies Women look a balanced unit and are expected to get an early lead in the series by beating Pakistan Women in the first ODI.

Prediction: West Indies Women to win this encounter.

Pakistan Women vs West Indies Women live telecast details and channel list

TV: N/A

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Live Streaming: N/A

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee

LIVE POLL Q. Hayley Matthews to score 30+ runs and pick up two or more wickets? Yes No 0 votes so far