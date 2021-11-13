Pakistan Women vs West Indies Women, 3rd ODI: Probable XIs, match prediction, live streaming, weather forecast and pitch report

The third and final game of the three-match ODI series between Pakistan Women and West Indies Women will be played at the National Stadium in Karachi on Sunday. With West Indies Women having already won the series, hosts Pakistan Women will be looking for a consolation win.

It was a solid performance from West Indies Women in the second ODI. After being asked to bat first, the visitors started cautiously and kept losing wickets at regular intervals as they were bundled out for 153 in the 46th over. Pakistan’s bowlers were brilliant as the West Indies batters struggled throughout the innings.

In reply, the hosts started steadily, but Windies all-rounder Hayley Matthews changed the course of the match as she picked up four wickets and broke the back of Pakistan’s batting lineup.

There were no contributions from the lower-order batters as the hosts were knocked over for just 116 in the 40th over, falling short by 37 runs. The loss meant the West Indies Women won the series with one game to go. Pakistan need to be at their absolute best in the final game to finish the series on a high.

Pakistan Women vs West Indies Women Match Details:

Match: Pakistan Women vs West Indies Women, 3rd ODI, West Women tour of Pakistan, 2021

Date and Time: November 14th 2021, Sunday, 10:30 AM IST

Venue: National Stadium, Karachi

Pakistan Women vs West Indies Women Pitch Report

The pitch at the National Stadium is a balanced track, where the batters can hit through the line once set. The spinners from both sides will play a major role as the surface tends to get slower as the game progresses.

Pakistan Women vs West Indies Women Weather Forecast

Clear skies will greet both sides on Sunday. The temperature in Karachi is expected to range between 17 and 32 degrees Celsius.

Pakistan Women vs West Indies Women Probable XIs

Pakistan Women

The bowlers were brilliant at restricting the West Indies Women to 153. Anam Amin, Fatima Sana and Omaima Sohail picked up two wickets each. Omaima Sohail (27) and Javeria Khan (24) tried hard, but a lack of support from the lower-order batters meant that they lost the game by 37 runs. Pakistan's batting line-up need to step up in their next outing.

Probable XI

Muneeba Ali (wk), Sidra Ameen, Javeria Khan (c), Omaima Sohail, Iram Javed, Aliya Riaz, Fatima Sana, Diana Baig, Nashra Sandhu, Sadia Iqbal, Anam Amin

West Indies Women

Deandra Dottin top-scored with 34 at the top of the order, but the other batters failed to contribute as the Windies were bundled out for 153. Hayley Matthews and Shamilia Connell picked up four and three wickets respectively as the hosts were bowled out for just 116, with West Indies winning the game by 37 runs. The visitors will look to perform in a similar intensity on Sunday.

Probable XI

Deandra Dottin, Rashada Williams, Kyshona Knight, Stafanie Taylor (c), Hayley Matthews, Shemaine Campbelle (wk), Kycia Knight, Chinelle Henry, Shamilia Connell, Anisa Mohammed, Shakera Selman

Pakistan Women vs West Indies Women Match Prediction

West Indies Women have looked sensational in both games of the series. Everyone has performed and it will be a tough task for Pakistan to reduce the arrears.

West Indies Women, who have winning momentum, are expected to clean sweep the series on Sunday.

Prediction: West Indies Women to win this encounter.

Pakistan Women vs West Indies Women live telecast details and channel list

T.V.: N/A

Live Streaming: Pakistan Cricket’s Youtube Channel

Edited by Samya Majumdar

