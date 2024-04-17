Pakistan Women vs West Indies Women ODI Series 2024: Full schedule, squads, match timings and live-streaming details

Pakistan Women will host West Indies Women in a three-match ODI series followed by a five-match T20I series. The ODI series is scheduled to start on Thursday, April 18. All three matches will be played at the National Stadium in Karachi.

The series is a part of the ongoing ICC Women’s Championship. Pakistan are currently in fifth place in the points table with eight wins in 18 matches. West Indies have won just three out of 12 matches and are in second-last place.

Pakistan last played an ODI match in December last year against New Zealand Women. The White Ferns won the three-match ODI series after earning an unassailable lead in the first two matches. The third match of the series ended in a tie and Pakistan won the Super Over.

West Indies' last ODI match was against Australia back in October last year. Australia ended up winning the three-match ODI series by 2-0 after the second ODI was abandoned due to rain. West Indies last won an ODI match against Ireland in July last year.

West Indies are in sixth place in the ICC Women’s ODI Team Rankings with 88 rating points. Pakistan are in 10th position and have 68 rating points to their name.

Pakistan Women vs West Indies Women Head to Head in ODI

Pakistan and West Indies have played a total of 34 ODI matches so far. West Indies have won 24 games, while Pakistan have been victorious on 10 occasions. Since 2019, Pakistan have defeated West Indies in ODIs in five out of 12 matches.

Matches Played: 34

Pakistan Women: 10

West Indies Women: 24

Pakistan Women vs West Indies Women ODI Series 2024: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All times in IST)

Thursday, April 18

Match 1 - Pakistan Women vs West Indies Women, 4:00 PM

Sunday, April 21

Match 2 - Pakistan Women vs West Indies Women, 4:00 PM

Tuesday, April 23

Match 3 - Pakistan Women vs West Indies Women, 4:00 PM

Pakistan Women vs West Indies Women ODI Series 2024: Telecast & Live Streaming Details

Live Telecast: N/A

Live Streaming: FanCode

Pakistan Women vs West Indies Women ODI Series 2024: Full Squads

Pakistan Women

Bismah Maroof, Natalia Pervaiz, Sadaf Shamas, Sidra Ameen, Aliya Riaz, Fatima Sana, Nida Dar (c), Muneeba Ali (wk), Najiha Alvi (wk), Sidra Nawaz (wk), Diana Baig, Nashra Sandhu, Sadia Iqbal, Tuba Hassan, Umm-e-Hani, Waheeda Akhtar

West Indies Women

Chedean Nation, Djenaba Joseph, Shabika Gajnabi, Stafanie Taylor, Zaida James, Cherry-Ann Fraser, Chinelle Henry, Hayley Matthews (c), Jannillea Glasgow, Rashada Williams (wk), Shemaine Campbelle (wk), Aaliyah Alleyne, Afy Fletcher, Ashmini Munisar, Karishma Ramharack, Kate Wilmott, Qiana Joseph, Shamilia Connell

