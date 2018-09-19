Pakistani Captain Sarfraz Ahmed puts forth allegations against India and ACC

Vaibhav Joshi

Sarfraz Ahmed unhappy with India playing all of their matches in Dubai only

India is all set to encounter their arch-rivals Pakistan in a high octane game that is expected to spice up fans with some good cricket on the platter. The India-Pakistan tie will be taking place in the scorching heat of Dubai which might or might not cool down through the course of the game.

Although it isn't a must-win game for any of the side, India-Pakistan encounter always tends to bring out something exciting for cricket fans and pundits.

India will be entering the encounter with mixed feelings as they did win the game against Hong Kong but it was supposed to be a cakewalk for India which didn't seem to be. Nonetheless, India managed to escape the scare and won by 26 runs. Meanwhile, Pakistan will be pumped up to run through India with some good form on their side.

Sarfraz Ahmed: India enjoying unnecessary favouritism from ACC (Asian Cricket Council)

The India-Pakistan tie has never been a cold affair and once again one of India and Pakistan has managed to spice up the things. Any guesses? Yes, Pakistan has put up some allegations on ACC (Asian Cricket Council) for Indian favouritism. The accusations seem to be legit up to some extent. This time it has been the Pakistani captain Sarfraz Ahmed who has come up some allegations.

Sarfraz believes that the Asian Cricket Council is supposedly showing some favouritism to India. As per the reports in Mirror, in a press conference before the crucial clash, he insisted that the Asia Cup scheduling, with India playing all their matches in Dubai, is quite unfair. Upon being asked about the issue, he put forth a sense of protest against the favouritism.

“Travelling is an issue. If you travel for an hour-and-a-half during matches, then it’s tough in this weather. After a day’s play, you play another game. I think it should be even for all the teams whether it’s India or Pakistan. If there are matches in Abu Dhabi, then every team has to play there. I don’t know what the Asian Cricket Council has done about it,” he said.

Irrespective of the results in any of the group games and Super Four games, India is fixed to play in Dubai only which is why Sarfraz has raised the objections against India for enjoying some favouritism by ACC.

Sarfraz says that Pakistan Board might take this issue to ICC

To counter this fact, he was being asked what about India playing back-to-back matches against Hong Kong and Pakistan? The Pakistani captain replied, “They are playing late in the tournament."

He also added that not he but the Pakistan Cricket Board might take up the matter to the apex organization, ICC.