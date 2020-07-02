×
Pant should be picked over Saha in Tests: Brad Hogg

  • Though Brad Hogg felt Saha was the better keeper, Pant's aggressive batting gave him the edge according to the Aussie.
  • Brad Hogg also believed KL Rahul can be tried by India in the shorter format.
Devadyuti Das
EXPERT
News
Modified 02 Jul 2020, 13:33 IST
Wriddhiman Saha in action during Test matches in Australia.
Wriddhiman Saha in action during Test matches in Australia.

Who should MS Dhoni's long-term replacement in the Indian team? This conundrum has been plaguing the side for a while now. Cricketers like Wriddhiman Saha, Rishabh Pant and KL Rahul have been tried by the Indian selectors since the 2019 World Cup but none of them have been able to secure a permanent berth as wicketkeeper-batsman for Team India.

Former Australia chinaman bowler Brad Hogg weighed in on the debate as well, feeling Rishabh Pant should be picked over Bengal keeper Saha despite the latter being the better wicket-keeper.

“Let’s firstly look at who is the better keeper. We have to go to Saha first, because he’s the best. Why? Because he stays low. When the ball comes, he doesn’t move till the last moment, he moves with soft hands, and he gives,” Brad Hogg said on his Youtube channel Hogg’s Vlog.

“Also, he’s got very nimble feet, where he’s quick at down leg side and to take those stumpings. He’s got the good reach, and quick hands to come back and take the stumpings. And when he’s up to the stumps, those quick catches off the edge, he generally takes most of them,” the former Australia wrist spinner added about Wriddhiman Saha’s abilities with the gloves.

Bengal wicketkeeper Wriddhiman Saha is 35 years of age now. In 37 Tests for India, Wriddhiman Saha has scored 1238 runs at an average of 30.19 with three hundreds and five fifties.

Brad Hogg, who represented Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League (IPL), said Karnataka batsman KL Rahul can be tried by India in the shorter format.

“KL Rahul has shown he can keep in the shorter formats with the opportunities he has got earlier in the year. Much like Saha, he is quick with the hands. But because of his height, he’s slightly slower down the leg side. Pant is a little more flat-footed. He’s got hard hands and he snatches more at the ball than the other two,” the 49-year-old Brad Hogg felt.

Brad Hogg played in 7 Tests, 123 ODIs and 15 T20s for Australia. He went on to say that Delhi wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant should be chosen in Test cricket because of his aggressive batting ability.

“Pant’s batting is more explosive than Saha. If you look at India’s top order, their top five do the bulk of the world. What you need from your no. 7 is someone to come out and take the game on, and get as much runs as quickly as possible," added Brad Hogg.

“It moves the game forward and gives the bowlers more time to take 20 wickets, which you need in a Test match. So, for me, even if Pant misses a few stumpings that Saha would get, he puts the team in a much better position than Saha to win the Test match with his bat,” Brad Hogg said.

Published 02 Jul 2020, 13:33 IST
Indian Cricket Team Wriddhiman Saha Rishabh Pant
