Panthers on the prowl: Madurai's journey to TNPL 2018 playoffs

Srihari FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER Exclusive 66 // 06 Aug 2018, 15:28 IST

Madurai Panthers were the first team to qualify for the TNPL 2018 playoffs

Before the start of TNPL 2018, Madurai hadn't won a game in the first two editions of the tournament. But despite losing the first game of this year's edition, five successive wins helped them become the first team to qualify for TNPL 2018 playoffs.

Experience has been key to their transformation from a side that hadn't tasted victory in the competition to one that is two wins away from lifting the title. It was experience, which helped them after defeat in their first game of TNPL 2018, which brought back the skeletons from the closet.

After 15 consecutive games without a win in the TNPL, Shijit Chandran admits that the experience of the players who came in this season really made a huge impact.

"The experience really helped because players like Rahil Shah, Thalaivan Sargunam all were in this situation before. Thala's team last year were the champions and his experience really helped. He just said 'we need to win one game. From there the momentum will take us.' So that really helped us because last two years we didn't have a single win," Shijit Chandran told Sportskeeda.

And that win came against Chepauk Super Gillies, the defending champions at Tirunelveli. That gave them the momentum they needed to go on a five-game winning streak that culminated in them becoming the first side to qualify for the playoffs.

Opener KB Arun Karthik, who is Madurai's all-time leading run-getter and the second highest run-scorer in TNPL 2018, admitted that the team was keen on forgetting about the past.

"Even before the season started, we made a conscious decision to forget about what has happened in the past. It is a fresh season and we had some new guys in. We had designated roles for everyone and were just looking to execute them. To be honest, once you move up the table it feels good. From always being at the bottom, to move up just feels good."

With five wins from their seven games, Madurai Panthers finished second and now they will take on Dindigul Dragons in the first Qualifier on Tirunelveli. They have two chances to make it through to their maiden TNPL final and wicketkeeper Nilesh Subramanian admits that simplicity has been keen to Madurai's journey to the playoffs.

"I know it will sound funny but we are just having fun inside and keeping things really simple. But that's the thing that is bringing us results. First match we were just unlucky with a few dropped catches. We're playing as a team taking roles and responsibilities," says Nilesh.

