Papua New Guinea qualify for maiden ICC T20 World Cup

Papua New Guinea

Papua New Guinea qualified for their first-ever ICC event on Sunday after beating Kenya by 45 runs in the ICC T20 World Cup Qualifier in Dubai. The win ensured PNG the top spot in group A and helped seal a direct entry into next year’s T20 World Cup in Australia.

The manner in which PNG went about their business had their fans at the edge of their seats. Kenya captain Shem Ngoche won the toss, and at first the decision to make PNG bat first seemed to be spot on. The Kenya bowlers wreaked havoc as PNG found themselves tottering at 19 for six in four overs.

All seemed lost for PNG and it would have been, had it not been for a resilient 77-run seventh-wicket partnership Norman Vanua and Sese Bau. The stand bailed them out of trouble and helped them post a competitive 118 runs in 18.3 overs.

Coming in at eight, Vanua scored a brilliant 54 runs in 48 balls that included two sixes and three fours. Bau partnered Vanua exceedingly well and occupied the crease for 33 balls, scoring 17 valuable runs.

For Kenya, Emmanuel Bundi took four wickets while giving away 18 runs.

During the chase Vanua returned to haunt the Kenyans once again, claiming two wickets in his three overs. Nosaina Pokana and Assad Vala took three wickets each to script a memorable win for PNG.

Wicket-keeper batsman Irfan Karim top-scored for Kenya, scoring 29 runs off 22 deliveries.

Regaining ODI status and qualifying for a @T20WorldCup in the same year...



What a year this has been for us!#T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/thpEMmPxwU — Cricket PNG (@Cricket_PNG) October 28, 2019

PNG's qualification means that the Netherlands will have to make their way through the play-offs in order to qualify for the event. From group B, Ireland also got direct entry into the tournament after topping their group.

The cricketing world reacted on Twitter and expressed happiness at cricket's global expansion. PNG vice-captain Charles Amini, Indian Ravichandran Ashwin, Caribbean legend Ian Bishop, and JP Duminy took to Twitter to congratulate the nation.

WE’RE GOING TO THE BIG DANCE!!!!! — Charles Jordan Amini (@CJAmini) October 27, 2019

The moment PNG qualified for the #T20WorldCup!



Look how much it means to them! pic.twitter.com/F2PM64vAcn — T20 World Cup (@T20WorldCup) October 27, 2019

It’s not news that may be resonating with as many fans around the world as it should But the fact that Papua New Guinea have qualified for their first Men’s T20 World Cup in 2020 is one of modern crickets amazing feel good stories. — Ian bishop (@irbishi) October 27, 2019

So PNG qualifies for the T 20 World Cup!! It’s amazing to see the game expanding globally and will surely bring more young ones to play the great game. #PNG #thegameisricher — Ashwin Ravichandran (@ashwinravi99) October 27, 2019

The beautiful game of cricket celebrates as @Cricket_PNG qualify for the @T20WorldCup amazing to see our game growing on the global stage. Congrats to all involved. pic.twitter.com/hxCQSFMQO4 — JP Duminy (@jpduminy21) October 27, 2019

