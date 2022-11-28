Riyan Parag's splendid knock guided Assam to the semi-finals of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2022 on Monday (November 28). The Kunal Saikia-led side defeated Jammu & Kashmir by seven wickets in their third quarter-final match at the Gujarat College Ground in Ahmedabad.
J&K rode on remarkable centuries from opener Shubham Khajuria (120) and No.3 Henan Nazir (124) to set a humongous target of 350.
Parag shouldered responsibility in the crunch moments after openers Saikia (23) and Rahul Hazarika (8) departed inside the powerplay overs.
Parag joined forces with Rishav Das and the duo revived Assam's chances in an intimidating chase. The 21-year-old Parag played the aggressor in their determined 277-run stand for the third wicket.
Parag belted 12 boundaries and 12 sixes in his 116-ball 174, with his third List A hundred recorded in 77 balls. The grit and determination of the youngster was the massive difference between the two teams in the second innings. Parag was caught by Shubham Pundir off Yudhvir Singh's bowling in the 43rd over.
However, Rishav Das remained not out on 114 from 118 balls (11 fours and a six) as Assam chased the challenging score with 23 balls to spare in the game
Twitter hailed Parag's stupendous knock against Jammu & Kashmir in Ahmedabad. Here's what Cricket Twitter had to say about the Assam youngster.
Parag has now amassed 537 runs in eight innings at an average of 76.71 and a strike rate of 122.88, including three centuries and a fifty this season in VHT.
Ruturaj Gaikwad 220* helps Maharashtra to trounce UP; Saurashtra stuns TN
Earlier in the day, Maharashtra skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad created an incredulous record of smashing seven sixes off Uttar Pradesh spinner Shiva Singh in the second quarter-final in Ahmedabad. Maharashtra eventually won by 58 runs as the captain led with a fiery 220*.
In a massive upset, Jaydev Unadkat's Saurashtra outplayed Tamil Nadu in a 44-run victory, while Karanataka beat Punjab by four wickets.
Karnataka will meet Saurashtra in the semi-final 1 of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2022 in Ahmedabad on November 30. Maharashtra and Assam will lock horns in the second semi-final on the same day.