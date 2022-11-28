Riyan Parag's splendid knock guided Assam to the semi-finals of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2022 on Monday (November 28). The Kunal Saikia-led side defeated Jammu & Kashmir by seven wickets in their third quarter-final match at the Gujarat College Ground in Ahmedabad.

J&K rode on remarkable centuries from opener Shubham Khajuria (120) and No.3 Henan Nazir (124) to set a humongous target of 350.

Parag shouldered responsibility in the crunch moments after openers Saikia (23) and Rahul Hazarika (8) departed inside the powerplay overs.

Parag joined forces with Rishav Das and the duo revived Assam's chances in an intimidating chase. The 21-year-old Parag played the aggressor in their determined 277-run stand for the third wicket.

Parag belted 12 boundaries and 12 sixes in his 116-ball 174, with his third List A hundred recorded in 77 balls. The grit and determination of the youngster was the massive difference between the two teams in the second innings. Parag was caught by Shubham Pundir off Yudhvir Singh's bowling in the 43rd over.

However, Rishav Das remained not out on 114 from 118 balls (11 fours and a six) as Assam chased the challenging score with 23 balls to spare in the game

Twitter hailed Parag's stupendous knock against Jammu & Kashmir in Ahmedabad. Here's what Cricket Twitter had to say about the Assam youngster.

RockstaR MK @RockstarMK11



Playing One Day at a strike rate of 150 Riyan Parag, Parag what did you eat in breakfast?Playing One Day at a strike rate of 150 Riyan Parag, Parag what did you eat in breakfast?Playing One Day at a strike rate of 150 🔥🔥🔥🔥 https://t.co/wF7PJGFpqg

Mohsin Kamal @64MohsinKamal Riyan Parag brings up his hundred! What a knock by the young gun! J&K has to take wickets to make a comeback into this match! Assam requires 125 off 19 overs with 8 wickets in hand! Backing Abid Mushtaq to break this partnership! #VijayHazareTrophy Riyan Parag brings up his hundred! What a knock by the young gun! J&K has to take wickets to make a comeback into this match! Assam requires 125 off 19 overs with 8 wickets in hand! Backing Abid Mushtaq to break this partnership! #VijayHazareTrophy

CricketMAN2 @ImTanujSingh Riyan Parag in this Vijay Hazare Trophy 2022 so far:



117(84), 14(19), 32(59), 128(93), 17(15), 55*(50), 0(1), 174(116).



•Innings - 8

•Runs - 537

•Average - 76.71

•Strike rate - 123.44

•Hundreds - 3 Riyan Parag in this Vijay Hazare Trophy 2022 so far:117(84), 14(19), 32(59), 128(93), 17(15), 55*(50), 0(1), 174(116).•Innings - 8•Runs - 537•Average - 76.71•Strike rate - 123.44•Hundreds - 3

Kushan Sarkar @kushansarkar

#VijayHazareTrophy2022 Riyan Parag @ParagRiyan has been real deal this season. Great show by Assam to surpass 350 in a knock out game Riyan Parag @ParagRiyan has been real deal this season. Great show by Assam to surpass 350 in a knock out game#VijayHazareTrophy2022

Kausthub Gudipati @kaustats

174 - Riyan Parag v J&K, today

163* - Sarupam Puryakastha v Mizoram, 2019

154* - Jagadeesh Arunkumar v Odisha, 2007



Riyan scores huge in the chase of 351 against Jammu & Kashmir in quarterfinal.

#VijayHazareTrophy Highest score for Assam in Vijay Hazare Trophy:174 - Riyan Parag v J&K, today163* - Sarupam Puryakastha v Mizoram, 2019154* - Jagadeesh Arunkumar v Odisha, 2007Riyan scores huge in the chase of 351 against Jammu & Kashmir in quarterfinal. Highest score for Assam in Vijay Hazare Trophy:174 - Riyan Parag v J&K, today163* - Sarupam Puryakastha v Mizoram, 2019154* - Jagadeesh Arunkumar v Odisha, 2007Riyan scores huge in the chase of 351 against Jammu & Kashmir in quarterfinal.#VijayHazareTrophy

Gunajit Baishya @BGunajit

#Riyanparag Third century in the #VijayHazareTrophy for Riyan Parag as his career-best List A knock (174) helps Assam into the semifinals. Third century in the #VijayHazareTrophy for Riyan Parag as his career-best List A knock (174) helps Assam into the semifinals.#Riyanparag https://t.co/ZwXOS6KnE5

Satish @narasingusatish



He literally brought assam team into semi finals. @ParagRiyan is my new Idol , If India dont get him into the odi set up in the near future, its a big loss to india not for himHe literally brought assam team into semi finals. @ParagRiyan is my new Idol , If India dont get him into the odi set up in the near future, its a big loss to india not for himHe literally brought assam team into semi finals.

Arindam Saha @arindam_dr89 A day of single acts.



Abhishek Sharma for Punjab

Ruturaj Gaikwad for Maharashtra.

Aryan Juyal for UP



And, with due respect to Rishav Das, Riyan Parag was batting at a ridiculous level. A day of single acts.Abhishek Sharma for PunjabRuturaj Gaikwad for Maharashtra.Aryan Juyal for UPAnd, with due respect to Rishav Das, Riyan Parag was batting at a ridiculous level.

Parag has now amassed 537 runs in eight innings at an average of 76.71 and a strike rate of 122.88, including three centuries and a fifty this season in VHT.

Ruturaj Gaikwad 220* helps Maharashtra to trounce UP; Saurashtra stuns TN

Earlier in the day, Maharashtra skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad created an incredulous record of smashing seven sixes off Uttar Pradesh spinner Shiva Singh in the second quarter-final in Ahmedabad. Maharashtra eventually won by 58 runs as the captain led with a fiery 220*.

In a massive upset, Jaydev Unadkat's Saurashtra outplayed Tamil Nadu in a 44-run victory, while Karanataka beat Punjab by four wickets.

Karnataka will meet Saurashtra in the semi-final 1 of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2022 in Ahmedabad on November 30. Maharashtra and Assam will lock horns in the second semi-final on the same day.

