Parthiv Patel believes Wriddhiman Saha is the best wicketkeeper in the world

Former Indian wicketkeeper Parthiv Patel feels that the current specialist keeper in Test cricket for India, Wriddhiman Saha, is the best in the world.

Heaping praise on the Bengal wicketkeeper, Patel stated that there was no one who could match Saha when it came to wicketkeeping in the longest format of the game.

Parthiv Patel talked to the reporters at the Eden Gardens and was quoted by Telegraph India as saying:

“Obviously, Wriddhi is the best wicketkeeper in the world at the moment. His technique, wicketkeeping style, the way he takes catches and his energy on the field make him the best. So no doubt, he’s the best. I have been on some tours with him and practised with him too. The way he goes about his business puts him above the rest.”

Patel gave insights about how Saha goes about his job behind his stumps, the energy with which he practises every day and the effort put in by him on a daily basis. He said:

“Wriddhi knows what his job is. No one needs to tell him anything. The way he has performed behind the stumps, he will remain India’s first choice in Tests.”

Patel further stressed on the importance of backing and support from team management, especially the captain, stating that it can free up the mind of the individual and help his performance improve automatically. Saha's case is exactly like that, as Virat Kohli has gone on record to state that the 35-year-old is the best keeper in not just India, but the whole world.

Patel explained:

"When you are in the national team, you need to concentrate on your game and look to cash in on the opportunity… Just look to enjoy the occasion. That you are in the team means you have the backing of the team management and the selectors. So, just look to express yourself.”

There has been a lot of debate in recent times over the position of India's Test wicketkeeper, with Rishabh Pant making way for Saha last year. Judging by the words of encouragement Saha is receiving from all corners, it seems likely that he will stay on at the position for the foreseeable future.