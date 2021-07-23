Former Proteas spinner Paul Adams accuses Mark Boucher and other teammates of calling him a 'brown sh*t'  

Former South African player Paul Adams became the latest player to recount his version of racial discrimination. Cricket South Africa's Social Justice and Nation Building will hear incidents of racism from 58 different individuals.

One of the initial pioneers in the art of left-arm chinaman bowling, Adams recounted how his former teammates used to refer to him as 'brown sh*t' during their post-match celebratory song.

Lets rebuild South Africa 🙏🏽🇿🇦 We have faced many challengers as a country... we are all in this together and we can only recover together ...step by step #SouthAfrica #OneCountry #Unite pic.twitter.com/rZ0Skuo4xa — Paul Adams (@PaulAdams39) July 17, 2021

Adams stated that he did not make much of the racial slur back then, even with his better half insisting that he do something about it. He revealed that current head coach Mark Boucher was one of the players who would use the slur.

There was a song that was sung; ‘brown sh*t in the ring tra-la-la-la.’ When you are playing for your country, you’re in that victory (moment), you don’t make sense of it, you just go along with it, brush it off, but it’s actually blatant racism,” said Adams during the SJN Hearing.

Recently, another former player, Thami Tsolekile, claimed in a SNJ hearing that then captain Graeme Smith did not want him in the team.

Cricket South Africa has assured the accused that he will be allowed to recount his side of events in due time and CAS won't be making any comment on the ongoing hearings until further investigations are done. Several employees of the Cricket South Africa organization have come up during the hearings and that includes cricketers.

There have been harrowing tales of racism that stand to date. Recently, Tabraiz Shamsi was called out for only making it into the playing eleven due to the color of his skin.

Paul Adams wants the organization to grow

The former cricketer only desires for the parties to move forward with most of the incidents having taken place in the past.

“I’m just highlighting that it should never happen and if we take this forward in the right way, we will have a lot more respect for each other. Maybe he (Boucher) should come and say sorry. Maybe that is all that needs to happen. Adams added

Boucher, who is currently in Ireland on tour with the South African team, has claimed that he will address the claims made against him when he returns back to the country.

“Once I have returned to South Africa‚ I will address any issues that concern me appropriately after I have had the opportunity to get a detailed account of them. Until such time I will be making no comment on the matter.” Boucher said

Meanwhile, the hearings will continue with former opener Loots Bosman slated to testify on Friday.

