PC vs MICT Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s SA20 League match – February 1, 2024

On Thursday, February 1, Pretoria Capitals (PC) will lock horns with MI Cape Town (MICT) in the 26th match of the SA20 2024 at SuperSport Park, Centurion.

Pretoria Capitals experienced their fifth defeat of the season in the last match, losing to Durban Super Giants by just eight runs. With just two victories in eight games, they currently hold the fifth position on the points table. Despite their precarious position, they have a chance to secure a spot in the playoffs with two upcoming matches against MI.

Meanwhile, MI are coming off a terrible 10-wicket loss against Joburg Super Kings. Positioned at the bottom of the points table, they must secure victories with huge margins in their remaining two matches to stay in contention for the playoffs.

On that note, here are the three players you could pick as the captain/vice-captain for the upcoming PC vs MICT Dream11 match.

#3 Wayne Parnell (PC) - 8.0 credits

Wayne Parnell in action (Credits: X/PretoriaCapsSA)

Wayne Parnell is a left-arm pacer and a lower-order batter who can make nasty blows and help his side finish off well. He has been the captain as well as a regular wicket-taker for Pretoria Capitals with seven wickets to his name in five innings.

Parnell has also scored 56 runs in five innings, making him a top pick for the upcoming PC vs MICT Dream11 match.

#2 Sam Curran (MICT) - 8.5 credits

Sam Curran during net session (Credits: X / MICapeTown)

Sam Curran has also made contributions to multiple aspects of the game. He has scored 132 runs in seven innings at an average of 33 and a decent 126.92 strike rate. He has also picked up four wickets while being quite expensive with the ball.

Considering his versatility on the field, Sam will be a wise choice for the captain/vice-captain of your PC vs MICT Dream11 teams.

#1 Will Jacks (PC) - 9.0 credits

Will Jacks of Pretoria Capitals (Credits: X/PretoriaCapsSA)

Will Jacks is unquestionably the the best choice for the captain/vice-captain of your PC vs MICT Dream11 teams. He has been one of the top all-rounders of SA20, scoring 218 runs in eight matches, including a century. He has also bowled effectively, chipping in with six wickets at a decent strike rate of 16.

Jacks scored 41 runs in the previous game against Durban Super Giants and also picked up an important wicket with the ball.

