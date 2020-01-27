PCB CEO rebuts allegations of deal with Bangladesh over Asia Cup hosting rights

Over the past few days, speculation has been rife regarding Pakistan’s participation in the upcoming 2021 T20 World Cup, amid India’s reported refusal to travel to their neighbouring nation for the 2020 Asia Cup.

Subsequently, there were murmurs that Pakistan had convinced Bangladesh to tour the country by allowing the latter to host the continental event, which is scheduled to take place later in the year. However, Pakistan Cricket Board CEO, Wasim Khan has now vehemently denied such claims, stating,

This is totally incorrect and we haven't spoken with Bangladesh about the Asia Cup at all. This is an ACC tournament and the hosting rights were allotted to us by them, and we can't change it. It's in our mind and it's our wish to host the Asia Cup in Pakistan.

In fact, Bangladesh and Pakistan were at loggerheads regarding the Tigers’ tour to the latter, until they arrived at a conclusion after much deliberation, wherein they decided to conduct the series in three different stages.

The rebuttal from Wasim comes on the back of speculation about Pakistan reportedly refusing to travel to India for the 2021 T20 World Cup, although the PCB CEO maintained yesterday that such an outcome wasn’t on the cards.

At this juncture, there has been no further communication regarding the venues of the 2020 Asia Cup and the 2021 T20 World Cup and it will be interesting to see how the respective cricketing bodies arrive at a middle ground, especially considering the ongoing political turmoil between India and Pakistan.