PCB converts Karachi performance centre into lodging facility for Paramedics, amidst Covid-19 outbreak

PCB COO Salman Naseer hailed the Paramedics' effort in these troubled times.

The PCB has suspended all cricketing actions in the country.

The PCB (Courtesy: The Nation)

The Pakistan Cricket Board has agreed to convert its performance centre into a temporary lodging facility for the paramedics amidst the novel coronavirus outbreak.

Acting on a request from the Sindh government, PCB offered its state of the art Hanif Mohammad High Performance Centre in Karachi as temporary boarding to the paramedic staff working at Expo Centre hospital.

"...the PCB is pleased to offer its state-of-the-art Hanif Mohammad High Performance Centre as a temporary lodging and boarding for the paramedic staff working at Expo Centre hospital so that they can serve those suffering from COVID-19 more effectively and efficiently," said Salman Naseer, the Cheif Operating Officer of the PCB.

At the time of writing, there were 822 Covid-19 positive cases in Pakistan, while seven people have lost their lives to the virus as well.

"All the paramedic staff are our heroes as in these challenging and difficult times, they are risking their lives to save the lives and wellbeing of many affected by COVID-19," said Naseer.

The PCB had to postpone its Pakistan Super League operations after England international Alex Hales had developed Covid-19 symptoms.

PCB CEO Wasim Khan earlier had said in a conference call with the print media of the country that, the PCB will be focusing on improving the domestic setup in the country, given the board estimates that there would no cricketing action for a considerable period of time.