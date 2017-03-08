PCB could force Misbah-ul-Haq to retire after West Indies series

The PCB chief has reportedly spoken to the incumbent captain.

Is his time finally up?

What’s the story?

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has reportedly conveyed its decision to Test captain Misbah-ul-Haq which asks the veteran to retire from Test cricket after the West Indies series. This may well prompt Misbah to end his International career as the 42-year old has already walked away from the limited overs versions.

"I have spoken to Misbah and discussed his future. I told him he needs to decide his future. He said he will come back to me after reviewing his form and performance in the PSL. He contacted me last week and told me he was available so I have retained him as captain," Shahryar Khan, PCB chairman was as quoted by the PTI.

Extra Cover: Misbah-Ul-Haq says he will assess his fitness in the PSL before deciding whether to go to West Indies

The Details

Misbah who was picked to captain West Indies for the upcoming tour had not dropped any hints about retiring and this prompted rumours that he could well carry on for another season as the man-in-charge. However, PCB reckons that it is time for him to move on and to hand over the mantle to a younger player.

Khan also said that Misbah would turn 43 during the tour and he does not see him carrying on for too long after this and hence owing to the contribution made by Misbah they are giving him an opportunity to bid adieu to the game with grace.

In case you didn’t know...

Along with Shahrayar, head coach Mickey Arthur and chairman of selectors, Inzamam-ul-Haq also voted in favour of retaining Misbah as the skipper for the West Indies tour and hence this sudden deadline comes to a surprise.

However, according to reports Misbah’s job came under scrutiny when Pakistan suffered straight Test losses in New Zealand and Australia earlier this season.

What's next?

Pakistan have already removed Azhar Ali as their limited-overs skipper and replaced him with Sarfraz Khan and it hence it would not come as a surprise if the wicket-keeper is given the mantle of the Test side.

However, Azhar Ali is their leading batsmen in Tests and thus he could well get the job as he also has the experience of leading the side in white ball cricket.

With the deadline set, it would also be interesting to see the approach and psyche of Misbah, who has been one of the most instrumental members of Pakistan in the recent past.

Sportskeeda’s Take

Pakistan have always been known to take kneejerk actions and their mercurial approach always comes to the fore whenever they appoint any captain for any format. However, things seem to have settled down and this particular conversation between the PCB chief and Misbah appears to signal the end of the shoot and scoot approach which symbolised Pakistan cricket.

Misbah has done wonders with the team and he deserves a graceful exit and hopefully, the board too recognises this fact.