PCB Cricket Associations T20 2022: Full schedule, match timings and squads

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is all set to host The Cricket Association's T20 tournament, in which the second XI competition of the six-cricket associations will begin on Tuesday, September 6.

The team that stands at the top of the points table at the end of the competition will be deemed the winner of the tournament. With monsoon floods wreaking havoc in Pakistan, the PCB has shifted the tournament venue from Bugti Stadium in Quetta to Iqbal Cricket Stadium in Faisalabad. Each team will play 10 matches on a double round-robin basis.

Sindh 2nd XI will enter the tournament as defending champions after they topped the points table last season. Apart from Sindh's 2nd XI, other participating teams in this edition are Balochistan, Central Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Northern, Sindh, and Southern Punjab.

PCB Cricket Associations T20 2022: Full Schedule and Match Timings (All Times in IST)

September 6, Tuesday

Sindh vs Southern Punjab, 9.30 am

Balochistan vs Central Punjab, 2.00 pm

September 7, Wednesday

Northern vs Sindh, 9.30 am

Central Punjab vs Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 2.00 pm

September 8, Thursday

Balochistan vs Southern Punjab, 9.30 am

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa vs Northern, 2.00 pm

September 9, Friday

Balochistan vs Sindh, 9.30 am

Central Punjab vs Southern Punjab, 2.00 pm

September 11, Sunday

Central Punjab vs Northern, 9.30 am

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa vs Sindh, 2.00 pm

September 12, Monday

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa vs Southern Punjab, 9.30 am

Balochistan vs Northern, 2.00 pm

September 13, Tuesday

Central Punjab vs Sindh, 9.30 am

Northern vs Southern Punjab, 2.00 pm

September 14, Wednesday

Balochistan vs Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 9.30 am

Sindh vs Southern Punjab, 2.00 pm

September 16, Friday

Northern vs Sindh, 9.30 am

Balochistan vs Central Punjab, 2.00 pm

September 17, Saturday

Central Punjab vs Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 9.30 am

Balochistan vs Southern Punjab, 2.00 pm

September 18, Sunday

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa vs Northern, 9.30 am

Balochistan vs Sindh, 2.00 pm

September 19, Monday

Central Punjab vs Southern Punjab, 9.30 am

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa vs Sindh, 2.00 pm

September 21, Wednesday

Balochistan vs Northern, 9.30 am

Central Punjab vs Sindh, 2.00 pm

September 22, Thursday

Central Punjab vs Northern, 9.30 am

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa vs Southern Punjab, 2.00 pm

September 23, Friday

Balochistan vs Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 9.30 am

Northern vs Southern Punjab, 2.00 pm

PCB Cricket Associations T20 2022: Squads

Balochistan

Bismillah Khan (c & wk), Imran Butt (vc), Abdul Hanan, Ayyaz Tasawar, Basit Ali, Daud Khan, Gohar Faiz, Jalat Khan, Mohammad Shahid, Mohammad Ibrahim Snr, Muhammad Azeem Ghumman, Rasool Bakhsh, Taj Wali, Tariq Jamil, Zainullah Snr.

Central Punjab

Rizwan Hussain (c), Muhammad Akhlaq (vc & wk), Abdul Samad, Abid Ali, Ali Shafiq, Asad Raza, Gauhar Hafeez, Haseeb-ur-Rehman, Imran Dogar, Mohammad Irfan Jnr, Mohammad Rameez Jnr, Mohammad Waheed, Mirza Salman, Mukhtar Ahmed, Umar Akmal.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Rehan Afridi (c & wk), Maaz Ahmed Sadaqat (vc), Ahmed Khan, Arshadullah, Haseeb Khan, Irfanullah Shah, Mohammad Farooq, Mohammad Irfan, Mohammad Nisar Afridi, Mohammad Usman, Nabi Gul, Niaz Khan, Tahir Khan, Usman Tariq, Zubair Khan.

Northern

Umair Masood (c & wk), Musa Khan (vc), Abidullah, Aqib Liaqat, Ather Mehmood, Atif Khan, Farhan Shafiq, Hassan Raza, Kashif Ali, Mohammad Irfan, Shadab Majeed, Sufiyan Muqeem, Taimor Khan, Taimor Sultan, Zeeshan Malik.

Sindh

Mohammad Taha (c), Hasan Mohsin (vc), Aliyan Mehmood, Ammad Alam, Arish Ali Khan, Ghulam Mudassar, Jahanzaib Sultan, Kashif Ali, Majid Asghar, Mohammad Afzal (wk), Mohammad Suleman, Mohammad Umar, Rizwan Mehmood, Shahid Mirani, Sohail Khan.

Southern Punjab

Rahat Ali (c), Ali Usman (vc), Ahmed Hassan, Ali Imran, Humayun Altaf, Kaleemullah, Majid Ali, Mohammad Jahangir, Mohammad Junaid Awan, Mohammad Shehzad, Mohammad Sudais, Tahir Hussain, Umar Siddiq (wk), Waqar Hussain and Yousaf BabarNisar Afridi, Mohammad Usman, Nabi Gul, Niaz Khan, Tahir Khan, Usman Tariq, Zubair Khan.

