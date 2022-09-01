New Zealand A tour of India, Unofficial Test Series 2022: Full schedule, match timings, and squads

India A and New Zealand A will lock horns in three unofficial Tests, starting on Thursday, September 1, at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. Priyank Panchal and Tom Bruce have been named the respective India and New Zealand team captains for the three-match series.

Indian selectors have named a strong squad to face the New Zealand A side. The side features some noted names like Sarfaraz Khan, Kuldeep Yadav, Ruturaj Gaikwad, and KS Bharat. It will be a huge learning curve for these players to play well and earn a spot at higher levels.

Black Caps selector Gavin Larsen is excited to have international stars alongside some domestic talent in the squad. Ahead of the tour, he told the media:

“It’s great to have A fixtures back on the touring calendar and even more exciting to have the team playing in foreign conditions.

“This programme and tours like these are vital in developing our people and giving them opportunities to test themselves against quality opposition. We have an exciting mix in this group, including players who dominated our last home season such as Robbie O’Donnell and Tom Bruce, alongside emerging talents in Matt Fisher and Joe Walker," he went on to add.

New Zealand A tour of India, Unofficial Test Series 2022: Full Schedule and Match Timings (All Times in IST)

September 1-4

India A vs New Zealand A, 1st Unofficial Test, 10.00 am

September 8-11

India A vs New Zealand A, 2nd Unofficial Test, 10.00 am

September 15-18

India A vs New Zealand A, 3rd Unofficial Test, 10.00 am

New Zealand A tour of India, Unofficial Test Series 2022: Squads

India A

Priyank Panchal (c), Abhimanyu Easwaran, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Rajat Patidar, Sarfaraz Khan, Tilak Varma, KS Bharat (wk), Upendra Yadav (wk), Kuldeep Yadav, Saurabh Kumar, Rahul Chahar, Prasidh Krishna, Umran Malik, Mukesh Kumar, Yash Dayal, Arzan Nagwaswalla.

New Zealand A

Tom Bruce (c), Robbie O’Donnell, Joe Carter, Chad Bowes, Mark Chapman, Jacob Duffy, Dane Cleaver (wk), Matt Fisher, Cameron Fletcher (wk), Ben Lister, Michael Rippon, Rachin Ravindra, Sean Solia, Joe Walker, Logan van Beek.

