"PCB is not so helpless" - Salman Butt reacts to reports of Mickey Arthur becoming Pakistan's online coach

Former captain Salman Butt has reacted to reports of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) hiring Mickey Arthur as the online coach of the national team.

Questioning the move, Butt stated that the Pakistani board wasn't so desperate that they would have made such an appointment. He opined that Arthur could come in as a consultant if he wanted to be associated with the team in an online capacity.

Speaking during a live session on his YouTube channel on Monday, January 30, Butt explained:

"The PCB is not so helpless that it has to look for online coaches. This can't be true. As per my understanding, he [Mickey Arthur] could come in as a consultant or conduct a couple of sessions with the team. Having an online coach or team director is beyond me."

Several reports suggest that Mickey Arthur is likely to serve as the head coach or the director of the Pakistani team. However, he isn't expected to join the team anytime soon and is reportedly expected to work online.

Expressing concern over the conjecture, Butt noted that a head coach must work closely with the team. He opined that Arthur wouldn't be able to make the correct decisions unless he was aware of all the internal affairs of Pakistan cricket.

He stated:

"The PCB will have to first clarify if it is an online coaching or an online team director role. When you are the head of any organization or leading it, you ought to go deep.

"You must be aware of all the internal affairs, which in this case is Pakistan's domestic cricket. You have to be a part of it in such a way that you are accustomed to it. You have to know everything before taking decisions."

Notably, Arthur is currently the head coach of Derbyshire and it is being said that he is not keen on ending ties with the team. He is not expected to physically be with the Pakistan team during the County Championship season but will join the side for the ODI World Cup in India later this year.

"Coaching from home is practically not possible" - Salman Butt on Mickey Arthur

Salman Butt further went on to say that coaching from home is not a viable option, especially when it comes to an international team, given the complexities involved with the role.

The former opener stressed the importance of being physically present with the team. He suggested that the coach needs to have certain communications with the players, which wouldn't be possible in this case.

Butt elaborated:

"It makes me think of the COVID-19 times, because of the work-from-home thing. Coaching from home is practically not possible. It's an international sport that is very competitive. There are a lot of complexities involved, and you need to be present, and also has to be certain communication, which is not possible in this [Mickey Arthur] case."

As per ESPNcricinfo, Mickey Arthur will have a handpicked group of support staff who will manage operations in Pakistan. The veteran coach has been at the helm of the Pakistan team in the past as well. Under his guidance, Pakistan won the ICC Champions Trophy in 2017.

