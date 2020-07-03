PCB rejects BCCI's request; adamant on hosting PSL in November

The Pakistan Cricket Board is eyeing the month of November as a possible window for staging the remaining matches of the PSL.

In yet another meeting of the PSL Governing Council, it has been mutually agreed amongst all council members that November is, in fact, the most preferred choice.

This year's edition was stalled mid-way as the novel coronavirus pandemic perambulated through Pakistan and caused mass lockdowns and postponement of all sorts of events.

PSL V knock-outs are yet to take place

The knockouts of PSL V are yet to be played for which Multan Sultans, Karachi Kings, Lahore Qalandars and the Peshawar Zalmi had qualified.

In yet another meeting of the PSL Governing Council, it has been mutually agreed between all council members that November is, in fact, the most preferred choice for playing out the rest of the tournament. However, as expected, the final decision will be taken in light of the prevailing COVID-19 situation.

“Based on an ongoing review of the league, the six franchises and PCB agreed a framework for greater collaboration to ensure the long-term growth of the PSL and to create financial sustainability. The Franchises and PCB agreed to a framework of regular contact between the teams and the PSL Department, aiming to increase consultative dialogue on various operational and strategic matters relating to the league," a source revealed.

This, in turn, means that the PCB officials didn't consider BCCI's request of postponing the tournament. The Board of Control for Cricket in India are in a bit of a financial bother themselves as this year's IPL edition had to be deferred. In fact, they they have also been seeking an appropriate window to stage it.

The meeting further indicates that the PCB will be organizing the Asia Cup in September and October, despite the BCCI CEO conceding earlier that staging the Asia Cup this year would be a 'struggle'.

BCCI, meanwhile, are eyeing the month of November for arranging the postponed IPL edition and are awaiting an official announcement from ICC regarding the fate of the 2020 T20 World Cup, which is also scheduled to be held in the latter half of the on-going year.

Speaking about the PSL Governing Council's meeting, PCB's Chairman, Ehsan Mani maintained that the emphasis of the meeting was once again placed on the common interest and the well-being of Pakistan's premier cricketing competition.

“Of course, the future of the PSL is critical to the PCB and the franchisees and, as such, there was a continued commitment to make it a bigger, better and stronger brand. The PCB and the franchisees expressed determination that they will continue to work together to resolve all pending matters and ensure all parties continue to flourish and benefit from what is now one of biggest and most followed cricket leagues in the world,” he said.