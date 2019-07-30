PCB's Managing Director feels it is important for India and Pakistan to have regular bilateral cricket ties

India and Pakistan recently battled in the group stage of ICC Cricket World Cup 2019

What's the story?

Pakistan Cricket Board's Managing Director Wasim Khan has opened up on the future of bilateral cricketing ties between India and Pakistan. Khan believes that things are moving in the right direction now, despite the political and diplomatic influence on the sport.

The background

Arch-rivals India and Pakistan have not played in a bilateral Test series since the year 2007. Pakistan last toured India in 2012 to play ODI and T20I series. However, because of the political tension between the two nations, their cricket matches have become exclusive to multi-team tournaments.

India and Pakistan recently met in the ICC World Cup 2019, where the Men in Blue defeated Sarfaraz Ahmed's men by a comprehensive margin.

The heart of the matter

As reported by PTI, the Managing Director of the Pakistan Cricket Board took part in a press conference with local media in Lahore and gave a hint about the future of bilateral cricket series between India and Pakistan.

"Unfortunately bilateral cricket ties between the two countries is governed and influenced by political and diplomatic ties. But we are hopeful that things are moving in the right direction now. I think we will see ice melt in coming months and progress being made now. It is important for both countries to have regular bilateral cricket ties," Khan said.

He added that Indian delegates had supported the decision of allotting the hosting rights of the Asia Cup to Pakistan in a recent Asian Council Meeting. He also believes ICC President Shashank Manohar favoring the appointment of PCB Chairman Ehsan Mani as the new head of ICC's Finance and Commercial Affairs Committee is a positive sign for the future.

Khan even revealed that the BCCI had asked for permission from India's Central government to host the women's team of Pakistan in October 2019.

What's next?

Fans have always enjoyed matches between these two teams; in fact, India vs Pakistan in cricket is widely considered one of the most electrifying rivalries in all of sport. If any decision is made to reinstate bilateral cricketing ties between the two nations, it would be welcomed by pretty much everyone.