Pearl of Africa T20I Series 2025: Full schedule, squads, match timings, and live-streaming details

The Pearl of Africa T20I Series is all set to return for its second edition, hosted by the Uganda Cricket Association, and is set to commence on Thursday, July 17, and conclude on Sunday, July 27. Over the period, 18 matches will be conducted at the Entebbe Cricket Oval, Uganda.

The tournament will be played in a double round robin format, with each team playing a total of eight games. At the end of the tournament, the team finishing at the top of the table shall be crowned the winner of the series.

The tournament will feature five teams including the host nation, Uganda, Kenya, Nigeria, Namibia A, and United Arab Emirates. Kuwait were initially named the fifth team in the tournament but were replaced by Nigeria.

In the previous edition of the trophy, Uganda emerged victorious by six runs over Kenya. Frank Akankwasa was awarded the Player Of The Match (POTM) for his valuable efforts, grabbing two crucial wickets.

Uganda last played a T20I game last year during the Final of the Africa Continental Cup, emerging victorious by six wickets against Nigeria. Meanwhile, Kenya last played their T20I game against Zimbabwe at the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Sub-Regional Africa Qualifier Group B, but lost the game by 61 runs.

On the other hand, the UAE heads into the series on the back of a positive 2-1 series win against Bangladesh. Muhammad Waseem starred with the bat with 145 runs, while Muhammad Jawadullah shone with the ball, picking crucial seven wickets.

On that note, let's take a look at the tournament’s schedule, squads, and match timings:

Pearl of Africa T20I Series 2025: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All times in IST)

Thursday, July 17

Match 1 - Uganda vs Namibia A, 12:30 PM IST (10 am local)

Match 2 - Kenya vs Nigeria, 4:30 PM IST (2 pm local)

Friday, July 18

Match 3 - Uganda vs Nigeria, 12:30 PM IST (10 am local)

Match 4 - United Arab Emirates vs Kenya, 4:30 PM IST (2 pm local)

Saturday, July 19

Match 5 - Nigeria vs Namibia A, 12:30 PM IST (10 am local)

Match 6 - United Arab Emirates vs Uganda, 4:30 PM IST (2 pm local)

Monday, July 21

Match 7 - United Arab Emirates vs Nigeria, 12:30 PM IST (10 am local)

Match 8 - Kenya vs Uganda, 4:30 PM IST (2 pm local)

Tuesday, July 22

Match 9 - Kenya vs Namibia A, 12:30 PM IST (10 am local)

Match 10 - Uganda vs Nigeria, 4:30 PM IST (2 pm local)

Wednesday, July 23

Match 11 - United Arab Emirates vs Kenya, 12:30 PM IST (10 am local)

Match 12 - Uganda vs Namibia A, 4:30 PM IST (2 pm local)

Friday, July 25

Match 13 - Kenya vs Uganda, 12:30 PM IST (10 am local)

Match 14 - Nigeria vs Namibia A, 4:30 PM IST (2 pm local)

Saturday, July 26

Match 15 - United Arab Emirates vs Nigeria, 12:30 PM IST (10 am local)

Match 16 - Kenya vs Namibia A, 4:30 PM IST (2 pm local)

Sunday, July 27

Match 17 - Kenya vs Nigeria, 12:30 PM IST (10 am local)

Match 18 - United Arab Emirates vs Uganda, 4:30 PM IST (2 pm local)

Pearl of Africa T20I Series 2025: Telecast & Live Streaming Details

Fans in India will be able to access live streaming of the Pearl of Africa T20I Series 2025 on the Fancode app and website.

Pearl of Africa T20I Series 2025: Full Squads

Uganda

Juma Miyaji (C), Robinson Obuya, Raghav Dhawan, Frank Nsubuga, Matthew Musinguzi, Dinesh Nakrani, Alpesh Ramjani, Shrideep Mangela, Cosmas Kyewuta, Cyrus Kakuru, Ronald Lutaaya, Innocent Mwebaze, Joseph Baguma, Calvin Watuwa

Kenya

Dhiren Gondaria (C), Pushkar Sharma, Rakep Patel, Vraj Patel, Sukhdeep Singh, Tanzeel Shaikh, Lucas Oluoch, Jasraj Kundi, Shem Ngoche, Vishil Patel, Peter Koech, Gerard Mwendwa, Franchis Mutua, Sachin Gill

Namibia A

Adriaan Coetzee, Jan Balt, Max Heingo, Dylan Leicher, Junior Kariata, Zacheo Vuuren, Dian Neethling, Liam Basson, Handre Klazinge, Jack Brassell, Jan-Izak de Villiers, Peter-Daniel Blignaut, Simon Shikongo, Zhivago Groenewald

United Arab Emirates

Muhammad Waseem (C), Akif Raja, Alishan Sharafu, Aryansh Sharma, Asif Khan, Dhruv Parashar, Ethan D'Souza, Haider Ali, Matiullah Khan, Muhammad Zohaib, Muhammad Zuhaib, Rahul Chopra, Rohid Khan, Saghir Khan

Nigeria

Sylvester Okpe (C), Sulaimon Runsewe, Selim Salau, Solomon Chilemanya, Elijah Olaleye, Danladi Isaac, Akhere Isesele, Isaac Okpe, Vincent Adewoye, David Ankrah, Peter Aho, Mohammed Taiwo, Prosper Useni, Jimoh Abdulrahman

