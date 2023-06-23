"People remember me with that particular knock" - Kedar Jadhav on his memorable moment for India

Veteran batter Kedar Jadhav named his sensational hundred against England back in 2017 as 'one of the highlights' of his international career. He had smashed 120 off just 76 deliveries to help India complete a memorable run-chase.

India were in deep trouble at 63/4 when Jadhav gave then-skipper Virat Kohli some much-needed support from the other end. The duo added a staggering 200 runs for the fifth wicket and that laid the platform for a comfortable win for the hosts with three wickets in hand.

Speaking exclusively to Sportskeeda, here's what Kedar Jadhav had to say while recalling that knock:

"Playing in the World Cup and donning the India jersey for almost six-odd years, everytime I wore that jersey, every day was a memorable day for me. But if I had to pick one, the century versus England in Pune and the partnership with Virat Kohli, that is one of the highlights of the career. People remember me with that particular knock."

Kedar Jadhav on India comeback

Kedar Jadhav hasn't played international cricket since 2019 but is still among the few batters who can bowl and provide that crucial sixth bowling option to the captain.

However, he isn't stressing himself by thinking too much about a potential comeback for India as he wants to stay in the present. On this, he stated:

"I am just enjoying my game and not looking too far ahead. I am playing one tournament at a time and as long as I am performing well, I think the selectors are there to do their job. My job is to perform."

Jadhav is currently leading the Kolhapur Tuskers in the Maharashtra Premier League (MPL) 2023. He was also a part of the Royal Challengers Bangalore squad in the IPL 2023 season as a replacement for England's David Willey.

