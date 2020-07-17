'People talk about gender equality, but my father wasn't paid' - Saif Ali Khan on Tiger Pataudi and Sharmila Tagore

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan recently opened up about his famous parents, former Indian captain Tiger Pataudi and actress Sharmila Tagore. He spoke about the difference in pay between the Bollywood industry and the cricket world.

In an exclusive interview with Indranil Basu on Sportskeeda Cricket's Facebook page, Saif Ali Khan compared Bollywood and cricket, two fields that have often found themselves interwoven in the past.

When asked about why they are interconnected, Saif Ali Khan said -

"I have absolutely no idea why. I guess both Bollywood and cricket get hero worship, in a way. Back in the day, a dashing cricketer and a beautiful actor. Of course, my mother the actor got paid more. People talk about gender equality, but he (Tiger) wasn't paid. There was no money in cricket."

'It's not like facing Andy Roberts' - Saif Ali Khan on Bollywood

Andy Roberts was part of West Indies' golden generation of pacers

Saif Ali Khan also touched upon the personalities of his father and his mother, stating that they were both magnetic in their own different ways.

"In my mind, the movie industry doesn't perform on an international arena. It's a difficult job but it's not like facing Andy Roberts. My father was a very calm personality but people were drawn to him. They paid him a little bit more than they paid my mother for an ad, and he was very happy," said Saif Ali Khan.

Born to the legendary Nawab of Pataudi and reputed actress Sharmila Tagore, Saif Ali Khan has been connected with the cricket and Bollywood industries in many ways.

Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi, fondly called Tiger, played 46 Test matches for India despite an eye injury that threatened to disrupt his international career. He is widely regarded as one of the greatest captains India has ever seen.