Perth Scorchers defeat Brisbane Heat by 59 runs, Colin Munro stars with 82

Perth Scorchers got the better of Brisbane Heat by 59 runs in the latest BBL encounter. The Scorchers have now won five of their last six BBL games, and they are building up steam just at the right time.

Colin Munro's 82 helped the Scorchers set the Heat a challenging target of 175. Brisbane Heat were in the chase at the halfway stage as they were 77-3. However, they collapsed after that and were bowled out for a paltry 115.

Brief BBL Score: Perth Scorchers 174-5 (Munro 82, Morkel 2-24). Brisbane Heat 115 all out in 16.4 overs (Lynn 27, Ahmed 3-25). The Scorchers won by 59 runs.

Perth Scorchers register their 6th BBL win of the season

Chasing 175 for the win in this BBL tie, Brisbane Heat's Max Bryant was dismissed early in the second over by Jason Behrendorff. Captain Chris Lynn took on Aaron Hardie in the next over and smashed him for 20 runs, including two sixes and a boundary.

Perth Scorchers brought in leg-spinner Fawad Ahmed early into the attack and the move paid off as Lynn was dismissed for 27 off 16 balls. Joe Burns then miscued a pull shot to depart for just two in the 7th over. After seven overs, the Heat were 56-3.

Big, big, big, big, big, big, big, big, big WICKET!



Fuzz gets Lynn. That's massive #BBL10 pic.twitter.com/Xd5vopNdhu — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) January 19, 2021

Joe Denly and Lewis Gregory formed a decent partnership as the two ensured their side gets the BBL boost point. At the halfway stage, the Brisbane-based outfit needed 98 from the last ten overs with seven wickets in hand.

However, they dramatically collapsed from thereon and were bowled out for 115. Only Denly, Lynn, and Gregory managed to score in double digits as Andrew Tye, Fawad Ahmed, and Jhye Richardson ran through the Brisbane Heat batting line-up.

Colin Munro's 82 guides Perth Scorchers to 174

Advertisement

Put in to bat first, Perth Scorchers lost an in-form Jason Roy in the second over as he drove straight into the hands of the cover fielder. His partner Liam Livingstone managed two sixes off the bowling of Jack Wildermuth in the 4th over. But the bowler made a comeback to send Livingstone packing in the same over. After six overs, the Scorchers reached 46-2.

Colin Munro and Josh Inglis then formed a 40-run partnership to move the innings forward. Inglis was dismissed just after the 10th over for 25 when he was caught at backward point. After 12 overs, the Scorchers were 91-3 with Colin Munro at 35 from 32 balls.

The Scorchers added 83 runs in the last eight overs as Munro accelerated and finished with 82 off 54 balls, which included four sixes.

17 from the over, thanks to a couple of big balls from Colin Munro 💥 #BBL10 pic.twitter.com/hTZPtaF5Fp — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) January 19, 2021

Perth Scorchers delayed taking the BBL Power Surge and opted for it only in the final two overs. The move didn't pay off as Munro was dismissed in the 19th over by Morne Morkel.

However, the Kiwi international had already done the damage by then. The last two overs yielded 19 runs as the Scorchers finished with 174-5 in their 20 overs.