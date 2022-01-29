PES vs ISL prediction: Who will win the PSL 2022 match?

Peshawar Zalmi and Islamabad United are set to lock horns in the fifth match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2022 on Sunday, January 30, at the National Stadium in Karachi.

Zalmi didn't have the services of their captain Wahab Riaz, who went into self-isolation after testing positive for COVID-19. Shoaib Malik led the team in his absence in the Zalmi's opening game against Quetta Gladiators on Friday, January 28, in Karachi.

Despite not having their full-time captain, the Zalmi made a stupendous start with a five-wicket win over Sarfaraz Ahmed and co. After electing to field first, their bowlers faltered as the Gladiators racked up a massive score of 190-4 in their allotted twenty overs.

Ahsan Ali and Will Smeed's 155-run stand for the opening wicket set the tone for the Gladiators. While Ali got out for 73, Smeed smashed his way to a 62-ball 97. Sameen Gul and Usman Qadir picked up two wickets apiece for Zalmi.

Hussain Talat was the star of the show for Zalmi as the left-hander's 29-ball 52 helped his team track down their target with deliveries left. Malik also showed nerves of steel in the death overs, staying unbeaten on 48 off 32 with one four and four sixes.

United, led by Shadab Khan, meanwhile, finished atop the points table last season. However, back-to-back losses in the playoffs led to their ouster from the tournament.

Alex Hales, Colin Munro and Paul Stirling are key players in their top order. Rahmanullah Gurbaz recently scored a century against the Netherlands, and should be high on confidence. Faheem Ashraf and Shadab Khan are handy all-rounders. Young wicketkeeper Azam Khan has been traded in from the Gladiators.

Hasan Ali and Marchant de Lange should lead the United bowling attack. Zahir Khan Pakteen is fresh from playing in the BBL. Mohammad Wasim Jr recently impressed in the home series against Pakistan.

Will the United (ISL) beat the Zalmi (PES)?

Haider Ali of Peshawar Zalmi. Courtesy: PSL Twitter

United and Zalmi are neck-on-neck as far as their head-to-head record is concerned. Out of 16 meetings, United have won seven matches, while the Zalmi have won eight. One game was abandoned due to rain. United are favourites going into their opening match.

Also Read Article Continues below

Prediction: Islamabad United to win the game

Edited by Bhargav

LIVE POLL Q. Will the Zalmi beat the United? Yes No 6 votes so far