PES vs ISL prediction: Who will win the PSL 2022 match?

Peshawar Zalmi and Islamabad United will cross swords in Eliminator 1 of the 2022 Pakistan Super League (PSL) on Thursday, February 24. The Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore will host the contest.

United started their campaign with a thumping nine-wicket win over Zalmi last month. But the team has faced some trouble as the tournament has gone by. Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Paul Stirling and Alex Hales aren't with them anymore.

Shadab Khan's injury has meant that United are without a regular figure. Although Asif Ali has stood in as their captain, their bowling attack has been severely depleted. Currently on a three-match losing streak, United somehow managed to qualify for the playoffs.

The Quetta Gladiators, led by Sarfaraz Ahmed, also finished with four wins, but United went through on the basis of a superior net run rate. They will go into the game on the back of a six-wicket loss at the hands of the Multan Sultans, led by Mohammad Rizwan, on February 20.

After opting to bat first, United could only manage to score 105 for the loss of seven wickets. Liam Dawson and Muhammad Musa scored in the 20s, but none could convert. Asif Afridi and Imran Tahir picked up two wickets for the Sultans to rattle United.

Thereafter, the Sultans tracked down the target in 17.2 overs, riding on skipper Rizwan’s unbeaten 42-ball 51. Liam Dawson picked up three wickets for 16 runs, but his efforts went in vain.

The Zalmi, led by Wahab Riaz, on the other hand, are on a bit of a roll in the competition. After a nervy start to their campaign, they are currently on a four-match winning streak. The Zalmi will go into the game after their Super Over win over Lahore Qalandars.

After batting first, Zalmi scored 158 for seven after Shoaib Malik top-scored for them with a 28-ball knock of 32. Thereafter, Shaheen Afridi’s unbeaten 20-ball 39 took the game into the Super Over. However, Malik hit two fours to take Zalmi home in the one-over eliminator.

Will the Zalmi (PES) beat the United (ISL)?

On current form, the Zalmi are in much better shape than United, who have lost quite a few of their key players. The Zalmi, on the contrary, have found their mojo at the right time and will go into the game as the favorites.

Prediction: Peshawar Zalmi to win the match.

