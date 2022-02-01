PES vs LAH prediction: Who will win the PSL 2022 match?

Peshawar Zalmi and Lahore Qalandars are set to cross swords in Match No. 9 of the 2022 Pakistan Super League (PSL) on Wednesday, February 2. The National Stadium in Karachi will host the contest.

The Zalmi, led by Wahab Riaz, started their campaign on a resounding note after defeating the Quetta Gladiators by five wickets on January 28. But on Sunday, they tasted their maiden defeat in the tournament, losing to Islamabad United by nine wickets.

Their net run rate, which is currently at -1.052, also took a hit as United won with 25 balls to spare. After being put in to bat first, Peshawar Zalmi found themselves in trouble as they lost the wickets of Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Yasir Khan and Hussain Talat in the powerplay.

Soon after, Haider Ali was scalped by Shadab Khan. From there on, Shoaib Malik and Sherfane Rutherford put on 73 runs for the fifth wicket off 8.2 overs. Rutherford went on to stay unbeaten on 70 off 46 and guided the Zalmi to a respectable score of 168/6.

United openers Paul Stirling and Alex Hales came out firing on all cylinders. The duo put on 112 runs for the opening wicket off 9.4 overs to lay the platform in the run-chase. Stirling was eventually dismissed for 57, but Hales stayed unbeaten on 82 with 13 fours and one six to guide his side to a comfortable victory.

Meanwhile, the Lahore Qalandars, captained by Shaheen Afridi, would have been disappointed with their failure to defend 206 against Mohammad Rizwan's Multan Sultans. But the 2020 PSL finalists stormed back with a resounding six-wicket triumph over the Babar Azam-led Karachi Kings in their next encounter.

On Sunday, their bowlers did a decent job as the Kings scored 170 for the loss of seven wickets. Haris Rauf picked up three wickets and was the standout bowler for the Qalandars.

Thereafter, Fakhar Zaman came out all guns blazing and scored 106 off 60 balls in the run-chase. His knock, laced with 12 fours and four sixes, helped his team win with four balls to spare.

Will the Zalmi (PES) beat the Qalandars (LAH)?

Peshawar Zalmi will be a little worried with respect to their bowling after the opening two matches. The in-form Lahore Qalandars batters, especially Fakhar Zaman, will be looking to cash in on the same in their upcoming encounter. The Afridi-led team will start the next match as the firm favorites.

Prediction: Lahore Qalandars to win the match.

