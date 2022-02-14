PES vs QUE prediction: Who will win the PSL 2022 match?

Peshawar Zalmi and Quetta Gladiators will cross swords in the 22nd match of the 2022 Pakistan Super League (PSL) on Tuesday, February 15.

Peshawar Zalmi, led by fast bowler Wahab Riaz, have somewhat struggled in the ongoing edition of the tournament, winning three and losing four matches. But they will go into the next game on the back of a 55-run win over the Babar Azam-led Karachi Kings on February 13 in Lahore.

After being put in to bat first, Peshawar racked up a massive score of 193 for six on the board. Hazratullah Zazai and Mohammad Haris stitched together a 97-run stand for the opening wicket to put them in the driver's seat.

Zazai scored 52 off 42 with six fours and one six. Haris also threw his bat around for a 27-ball knock of 49. Shoaib Malik and Ben Cutting also played handy cameos.

Chris Jordan picked up three wickets for the Kings and conceded 41 runs off four overs.

From there on, the Zalmi bowlers did an excellent job and restricted the Kings to 138 for six in 20 overs. Babar Azam showed his class again, having scored 59 runs off 46 balls with six fours. But he didn't get much support from the others.

Jos Clarke made a run-a-ball 26 before Liam Livingstone rattled his woodwork. Fast bowlers Salman Irshad and Wahab Riaz picked up two wickets apiece for Zalmi.

The Gladiators, led by Sarfaraz Ahmed, have had a similar campaign thus far in the competition.

Having won three out of seven games, they are placed fourth in the table. They looked in good form after chasing down targets of over 200 twice in a row. But they lost to the Lahore Qalandars by eight wickets in the previous game.

After being asked to bat, the Gladiators scored 141 for the loss of seven wickets. Iftikhar Ahmed top-scored for them with a 39-ball 52, laced with two fours and three sixes.

The run-chase turned out to be a one-sided affair in favor of the Qalandars, who tracked down the target in 17.4 overs. Fakhar Zaman and Kamran Ghulam scored fifties to take the Qalandars over the finish line.

Will the Gladiators (QUE) beat the Zalmi (PES)?

Peshawar Zalmi. Courtesy: PSL Twitter

The Gladiators lost their previous game, but their batting has looked in ominous form in recent times. The Zalmi, on the contrary, have depended more on their bowling.

The Gladiators are slight favorites to win the next game.

Prediction: Quetta Gladiators to win the match.

