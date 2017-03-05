Peshawar Zalmi players will shave their heads if they win PSL, says Darren Sammy

Zalmi lock horns with Quetta Gladiators in the final today

05 Mar 2017

Darren Sammy had led West Indies to the 2016 World T20 title

What’s the story?

Peshawar Zalmi’s skipper and West Indies all-rounder Darren Sammy has said both he and his team will shave their heads if they win the high voltage finals against the Quetta Gladiators at Lahore today.

“If Peshawar wins the final then all Zalmi players will shave their heads,” Sammy said. “Even the boss,” added the star referring to Peshawar Zalmi owner Javed Afridi.

In case you did not know

The PSL this year has generated a lot of interest. First, there were a few players suspended by the anti-corruption unit of the PCB for allegedly being involved in match-fixing. Then the board decided to stage the final in Pakistan instead of UAE where the rest of the tournament was held.

A few big stars like Englishmen Kevin Pietersen, Tymal Mills, Luke Wright, along with New Zealander Nathan McCullum pulled out of the final game saying they did not wish to travel to Pakistan because of security issues.

But now, the replacements have been named and the match has been given the go ahead.

The heart of the matter

The long league has taken a toll on the players and winning it will be the biggest gift one can ask for after giving their best. Therefore Darren Sammy and all of his teammates would be pumped up and raring to go in the contest.

Sammy, who is known for his unique celebrations on the field has said if they win the tourney the whole team would shave their head.

The match, however, will not be a cake walk for Sammy’s side as Quetta Gladiators too have been in rollicking form and were one of the teams to watch out for even before the tournament began.

What’s next?

Former Indian skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni had done it in 2011 after winning the World Cup. It will be interesting to see if the Peshawar cricketers too decide to go for the same that is if they win the trophy. Now, Sammy is not someone who would back out but will his teammates follow him? Only time will tell.

Sportskeeda’s take

Don’t think such a thing has ever happened in the history of cricket. But it could surely be done as part of the celebrations. After all, not often do you get to win a glittering silverware in cricket?

