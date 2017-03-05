Who Said What: World reacts as India's bowlers keep them in the game

Write an Article

World reacts as India's bowlers keep them in the game

Here are the reactions from the cricket fraternity.

by Srihari @srihari_93
05 Mar 2017
Jadeja Kohli
Jadeja was the pick of the bowlers for India

After a bad start to the second Test, India’s bowlers ensured that the hosts are still in with a chance of leveling the series as they stopped Australia from getting away on day two fo the Bengaluru Test. The visitors still hold the upper hand though as they lead by 48 runs with four wickets in hand.

It all began when Ravichandran Ashwin’s ploy worked as he bowled David Warner. Then Steve Smith and Matt Renshaw dug in and provided stoic resistance and although Smith was dismissed by Ravindra Jadeja before lunch, Australia’s batsmen continued to show plenty of grit in hanging in on a tricky surface.

Extra Cover: Ravichandran Ashwin delivers a beauty to get rid of David Warner

Surprisingly, although Ashwin bowled the majority of the overs and looked threatening before lunch, it was Jadeja who finished the day with the best figures of 3/49 and bowled just 17 overs, compared to the other front-line bowlers who bowled over 20 and Ashwin who bowled 41.

For Australia, although they managed just 197 runs in the day, the fact that they still have four wickets in hand means it is a good day in the office as they look to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the Test series.

Here are the reactions from the cricket fraternity:

Michael Vaughan:

Dinesh Karthik:

Irfan Pathan:

RP Singh:

Dean Jones:

Jason Gillespie:

Matthew Hayden:

Aaron Finch:

Mitchell Johnson:

Michael Clarke:

Tom Moody:

