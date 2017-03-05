Who Said What: World reacts as India's bowlers keep them in the game

Here are the reactions from the cricket fraternity.

@srihari_93 by Srihari News 05 Mar 2017, 16:32 IST

Jadeja was the pick of the bowlers for India

After a bad start to the second Test, India’s bowlers ensured that the hosts are still in with a chance of leveling the series as they stopped Australia from getting away on day two fo the Bengaluru Test. The visitors still hold the upper hand though as they lead by 48 runs with four wickets in hand.

It all began when Ravichandran Ashwin’s ploy worked as he bowled David Warner. Then Steve Smith and Matt Renshaw dug in and provided stoic resistance and although Smith was dismissed by Ravindra Jadeja before lunch, Australia’s batsmen continued to show plenty of grit in hanging in on a tricky surface.

Extra Cover: Ravichandran Ashwin delivers a beauty to get rid of David Warner

Surprisingly, although Ashwin bowled the majority of the overs and looked threatening before lunch, it was Jadeja who finished the day with the best figures of 3/49 and bowled just 17 overs, compared to the other front-line bowlers who bowled over 20 and Ashwin who bowled 41.

For Australia, although they managed just 197 runs in the day, the fact that they still have four wickets in hand means it is a good day in the office as they look to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the Test series.

Michael Vaughan:

It's just dawned on me that Australia are looking like a Proper Test match team again..... Its ruined my Sunday .... !!!!!!!!!! — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) March 5, 2017

Dinesh Karthik:

Test cricket at its best going on.

Great banter,fake laughs.

the ebbs and flows is so good to see.#INDvsAUS — DK (@DineshKarthik) March 5, 2017

Irfan Pathan:

On a slow low pitch it won’t be bad a idea to wear a helmet n come closer to d bastman in the slip area #justathought @BCCI @StarSportsIndia — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) March 5, 2017

RP Singh:

Superb bowling display by @y_umesh . Perfect line and good pace. One more wicket before lunch? #INDvsAUS @BCCI — R P Singh (@RpSingh99) March 5, 2017

Dean Jones:

Oh my Lord.. this pitch has now changed.. a 50 run lead might be absolute gold here!! #chinaswammy #indvaus — Dean Jones (@ProfDeano) March 5, 2017

Jason Gillespie:

Top spell this by Umesh Yadav!

Quality test match bowling!#INDvAUS — Jason Gillespie (@dizzy259) March 5, 2017

Matthew Hayden:

If you love your test cricket then turn it on right now #INDvAUS riveting contest going on in the Garden City. — Matthew Hayden AM (@HaydosTweets) March 5, 2017

Aaron Finch:

Great day Australia, Great day!! #IndvAus — Aaron Finch (@AaronFinch5) March 5, 2017

Mitchell Johnson:

Michael Clarke:

This might just be a match winning partnership from @MattRenshaw449 @shaunmarsh9 outstanding patience — Michael Clarke (@MClarke23) March 5, 2017

Tom Moody:

Doesn't get much better than that, high class test match cricket. #INDvAUS — Tom Moody (@TomMoodyCricket) March 5, 2017