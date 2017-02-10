Peter Handscomb feels confidence in their own ability will be key to success for Australia against India

Australian middle order batsman is in the midst of preparing for the India tour in Dubai.

by rohit sankar News 10 Feb 2017, 13:07 IST

Peter Handscomb has taken to Test cricket like duck to water

What's the story?

Peter Handscomb, Australia's latest batting sensation in Tests is looking forward to adopting a positive approach in the upcoming series against India. And the middle order batsman feels that trusting their own game will go a long way in aiding them in the sub-continental wickets in India.

Indian conditions are not totally alien to Handscomb, who travelled with the Australian A side to India in 2015. He was, in fact, one of the better players on that tour and earned a reputation as being a good player of spin bowling.

"I learned more to back my own game plan, back my skills, try not to be too worried about what the ball's doing off the wicket and still be confident coming down the track, but also playing off the back foot and if I need to sweep, try and sweep as well," Handscomb was quoted Cricbuzz.com, speaking about the wickets in India. "It’s unpredictable turn. From the middle of the wicket, it can go relatively straight but out of the footmarks, or even just wide of the centre of the wicket, it can really spin and quite aggressively”

In case you didn't know...

Handscomb displaced an out of form Adam Voges in the Australian Test line-up in the middle of the South African Test series. And has since compiled two hundreds in his Test career and averages an eye-popping 99.75 after four Tests.

The 25-year-old made his ODI debut in the series against Pakistan and is currently with the Australian team in Dubai preparing for the series in India.

The heart of the matter

Australia are in the midst of serious preparations in Dubai for the high-profile tour of India. Handscomb is believed to be one of the best players of spin in the Australian Test line-up along with Steven Smith in spite of his limited time in the Test side.

The man from Victoria has a pretty good domestic record against spinners and is not afraid to use his feet against them. The middle order batsman also spoke about his game plan against the spinners in India which is to use his feet to try and get to the pitch of the ball and also moving back and forward quickly against them.

What's next?

Australia's batting is relatively inexperienced with David Warner and Steven Smith expected to shoulder much of the batting burden. Handscomb is just four Tests old but his ability to handle the spinners has made a crucial part of the line-up for this tour.

Australia haven't won in the sub-continent in their last nine matches and will be looking to put an end to this unwanted streak. If Handscomb can put his words to action, Australia will have one less headache to ponder about.

Sportskeeda's take

The manner in which Handscomb handled the likes of Yasir Shah, Imad Wasim and Mohammad Nawaz suggests that Australia have indeed found a pretty good player of spin in him. If the part-time wicket-keeper can manage to hold together Australia's lower middle order against the likes of Ashwin and Jadeja, India are in for a tough challenge.

The previous sides to tour India of late made the mistake of not being confident in their footwork. If that is sorted out as Handscomb pointed out, Australia might fare a lot better in these conditions.