Phil Simmons returns as West Indies coach after being controversially sacked in 2016

Sarah Waris FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR News 26 // 15 Oct 2019, 19:06 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Phil Simmons

After being controversially sacked by Cricket West Indies (CWI) in 2016, Phil Simmons returns as the head coach of the side for a four-year period. Released after winning the 2016 T20 World Cup in India, Simmons had sued the board at the time for his unfair treatment. This year, he received an undisclosed amount from the board and was issued with an apology, following which he dropped the charges.

Simmons was the coach of Afghanistan in the recent World Cup and helped Barbados Tridents win the Caribbean Premier League a few days ago. Before that, he also coached the Ireland side from 2007 to 2015.

"Bringing Phil Simmons back is not just righting a past wrong, but I am confident that CWI has chosen the right man for the job at the right time," CWI president Ricky Skerritt said. "I want to also thank the very talented Floyd Reifer for the hard work he put in while he was the interim coach."

Reifer was shortlisted for the top role alongside Desmond Haynes and Simmons, but he did not make the cut. He came on board as the interim chief in April this year before the World Cup, after the West Indies management ended Richard Pybus' stint following an assessment of West Indies' coaching policies.

Cricket West Indies director Jimmy Adams stated, "I am happy, after a very robust recruitment process at the appointment of Phil to the role of Head Coach. I have no doubt that Phil brings the requisite leadership skills and experience needed to drive improvement across our international squads and I look forward to supporting him in the role."

The new selection panel includes Roger Harper (lead selector) and Miles Bascombe, Ann Browne-John as the lead women's selector and Travis Dowlin.

West Indies will play Afghanistan in India next month, while the women's side will host India for three ODIs and five T20Is.