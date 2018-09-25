Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Philatelic journey of the Asia Cup

Raman Thapar
Feature
20   //    25 Sep 2018, 07:56 IST

Three stamps issued by Bangladesh to commemorate
1988
Asia Cup.

Asian Cricket Council was formed in 1983 and it was decided to hold a Cricket tournament to promote goodwill among Asian Countries.T he First ACC Asia Cup was held in 1984 at Sharjah United Arab Emirates. The tournament was scheduled to be held every two years.

The scheduling remained erratic till 2006, due to various reasons, when it was ruled that Asia Cup will be a biennial event. After the downsizing of Asian Cricket Council in 2015, the format of Asia Cup was changed from 2016. It was to be played on a rotation basis between One Day International and T20 formats.

The 2016 edition was played in the T20 format and the 2018 edition is now being played in the United Arab Emirates in the One Day International (50 Over) format. The details of the previous Asia Cup are as under:-

1984 - ODI Format -held In UAE - India were winners

1986 - ODI Format -Held In Sri Lanka- Sri Lanka were winners

1988 - ODI Format -Held In Bangladesh - India were winners

1990/91 - ODI Format -Held In India- India were winners

1995 - ODI Format -Held In UAE - India were winners

1997 - ODI Format -Held In Sri Lanka - Sri Lanka were winners

2000- ODI Format -Held In Bangladesh- Pakistan were winners

2004- ODI Format -Held In Sri Lanka - Sri Lanka were winners

2008 - ODI Format -Held In Pakistan -Sri Lanka were winners

2010 - ODI Format -Held In Sri Lanka- India were winners

2012 - ODI Format -Held In Bangladesh- Pakistan were winners

2014 - ODI Format -Held In Bangladesh - Sri Lanka were winners

2016 - T20I Format -Held In Bangladesh- India were winners

2018 - ODI Format -Held In United Arab Emirates - Presently Super 4's Stage.

Stamps on Asia Cup Cricket

The 1988 Asia Cup (also Known as Wills Asia Cup) was held in Bangladesh from 27 October to 04 November 1988 under the aegis of Asian Cricket Council. Four teams participated in the tournament. Bangladesh was the host nation but was still an Associate member of ICC.

The matches were played in Dhaka and Chittagong. India defeated Sri Lanka in the final played at Bangabandhu National Stadium, Dhaka on 04 November 1988.

Bangladesh issued a set of three stamps on 27 October 1988. The stamps featured various aspects of Cricket.

Ten taka stamp features a bowler in action, five taka stamp show a batsman in action and one taka stamp shows a wicket-keeper in action behind the stumps.

Stamp on Pepsi 7th Asia Cup 2000 - Bangladesh issued 6 Taka stamps for the Pepsi 7th Asia Cup held in Bangladesh on 28 May 2000.


Pepsi 7th Asia Cup 2000

