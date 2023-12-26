Philippines Women vs Singapore Women, T20I Series 2023: Full schedule, squads, match timings and details

Philippines Women will lock horns with Singapore Women in a three-match T20I series, starting on December 27, Wednesday. All three games will be hosted at Friendship Oval in Dasmarinas.

Both sides have announced their squads for the series, boasting young and budding talent, aiming to prove their mettle. Philippines Women will be led by keeper-batter Catherine Bagaoisan while Singapore Women will be captained by Shafina Mahesh.

Philippines Women last played T20s in SEA Games Women's competition when they finished with the wooden spoon in Group A, losing all three games. On the other hand, Singapore Women are coming into the series on the back of a 0-3 T20I series defeat against Myanmar Women in August 2023.

Singapore Women were also part of the SEA Games Women's T20 Competition, where they finished second in Group B with one win and a defeat in two games. Ultimately, they suffered an eight-wicket defeat at the hands of Malaysia Women in the third-place playoff.

So far, Singapore Women have played 39 T20Is, winning nine, and losing 26 with one no result. Their inaugural match was played in August 2018. Meanwhile, Philippines Women have played 13 T20Is, winning one and losing 12.

Philippines Women vs Singapore Women, T20I Series 2023: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All Times in IST)

Wednesday, December 27

First T20I - Philippines Women vs Singapore Women, 7:30 AM

Thursday, December 28

Second T20I - Philippines Women vs Singapore Women, 7:30 AM

Friday, December 29

Third T20I - Philippines Women vs Singapore Women, 7:30 AM

Philippines Women vs Singapore Women, T20I Series 2023: Telecast & Live-Streaming Details

Unfortunately, there is no announcement about the live stream and broadcast for the three-match T20I series between the Philippines Women and Singapore Women for the fans in India.

Philippines Women vs Singapore Women, T20I Series 2023: Full Squads

Philippines Women

April Saquilon, Arlyn Dacutan, Jomae Masaya, Jona Eguid, Ma Mandia, Alex Smith, Angela Busa, Jhon Andreano, Alpha Arayan (wk), Catherine Bagaoisan (c and wk), Riza Penalba (wk), Marica Taira, Reyven Castillo, Romela Osabel, Simranjeet Sirah.

Singapore Women

Rasmeka Narayanan, Roma Raval, Sara Merican, Vathana Sreemurugavel, GK Diviya, Riyaa Bhasin, Roshni Seth, Shafina Mahesh (c), Piumi Gurusinghe (wk), Ada Bhasin, Damini Ramesh, Haresh Dhavina, Jocelyn Pooranakaran, Johanna Pooranakaran.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App