"Picking 20 wickets each time is no mean achievement" - Bharat Arun

“I am a better spin bowling coach than a fast bowling coach,” said Bharat Arun.

“You know people just think I am a good pace bowling coach and that’s been a regret of mine. It is just not true. I may have been a pace bowler myself but I can tell you I have done extensive work on spin bowling and I just love discussing angles and lines with every spinner I have worked with”, said Bharat, in an exclusive chat with Sportskeeda.

Now relaxed and taking a breather before his next assignment, Bharat was happy reflecting on his time with the Indian cricket team.

“You can say it was a very satisfying few years. We did our very best and when we look back I have to say it was a fantastic red ball effort while we came really close in white ball contests at key moments in ICC tournaments. You can say we did not win an ICC tournament and while I am offering no excuse, may I tell you that till the time we lost we played some fantastic cricket. We were considered favourites by all and that speaks about the quality of cricket we played,” he went on.

So what are the high points that he looks back at with fondness?

Fortunate to have a bowling unit that is one of the best in the world - Bharat Arun

India have one of the best bowling attacks in the world

“There are many to be honest. Getting Jasprit Bumrah to become the Test bowler that he is now is certainly one of the best things that has happened to Indian cricket. Winning in Australia and picking 20 wickets each time is no mean achievement and is something we will always be proud of as a team," he said.

"There is a tremendous amount of self-belief at the moment. Each one of the bowlers know what they are capable of and while each wants to be the best, there is tremendous camaraderie between all of them. Also, with Ashwin back at his best we are fortunate to have a bowling unit that is one of the best in the world”, he signed off.

Bharat is clearly a satisfied man. Before he took over sports science was a concept. Now it is a mantra for the team. Bio mechanics was an idea. Now it is part of the teams’ DNA. He has done his bit and I have to say has done it well.

Edited by Habil Ahmed Sherule