Picking an all-time India right-handers' playing 11 in ODIs ft. Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma

While the right-handed batters might not be as aesthetically pleasing and elegant as the left-handers, they tend to form the core of any cricket team. While the southpaws have been crowd-pullers on the majority of occasions, right-handers have gone about their business in an unfazed manner.

From Don Bradman to Vivian Richards and from Sachin Tendulkar to Virat Kohli, we have witnessed some of the greatest right-handed batters take center stage and win matches for their teams.

As mentioned earlier, the left-handers might be the X-factor players, but the majority of the players in any cricket team are generally right-handed. Batting and bowling right-handed is generally a natural trait that cricketers develop from an early age.

India have been a strong cricketing nation and some of the right-handed batters and bowlers have ruled world cricket for a long time. We have seen some of the best right-handed players emerge from India. That said, we have picked the best all-time Indian right-handed playing XI in ODIs:

Trending

# Openers- Sachin Tendulkar and Rohit Sharma

Sachin Tendulkar en route to a brilliant century against Australia in CB series 2008 final. Source: Getty

Now you can't look beyond these two cricketers when picking even an all-time XI in the ODI format. Tendulkar holds the record for the most runs in ODIs and has scored the second-most centuries in this format (49) after Virat Kohli (50).

Regarded as the ‘God of Cricket,’ Tendulkar ruled international cricket at a time when there was a plethora of top-quality bowlers. He redefined his game all through his career and was willing to take it to the next level.

Tendulkar played 463 ODIs, scoring 18,426 runs at an average of 44.83 with 49 centuries and 96 half-centuries. Rohit Sharma will partner Tendulkar at the top of the order. He has scored three ODI double-centuries, a thought that was scarcely believable 15 years ago.

Rohit has dominated world cricket ever since being elevated as an opener in the 2013 Champions Trophy. There has been no looking back since then as he has established himself as one of the best in world cricket.

Since making his ODI debut in June 2007, Rohit has been part of the playing XI in 265 ODIs and has scored 10866 runs at an average of 49.16 with 31 centuries to his name.

# Middle order and all-rounders- Virat Kohli, Rahul Dravid, Mohammad Azharuddin, MS Dhoni, Kapil Dev, Ravichandran Ashwin

Virat Kohli acknowledges the crowd after reaching his 50th ODI ton. Source: Getty

The greatest modern-day ODI batter without an iota of doubt, Virat Kohli will walk into the ODI playing XI of any generation. Kohli has been a chase master and has won innumerable games for India in this format.

An out-and-out ODI legend, Kohli has been an integral part of the Indian setup since making his debut against Sri Lanka in 2008. In 295 ODIs, Kohli has scored 13,906 runs at an incredible average of 58.18 with 50 centuries and 72 fifties.

Rahul Dravid might not be the most ideal ODI player but he was a match-winner for India during the late 20th century and the early 21st century. He wasn't as flamboyant as the other batters but kept scoring runs for India when it mattered the most.

Dravid played 344 ODIs for India, scoring 10,889 runs at an average of 39.16, including 12 hundreds, and 83 fifties. Another ODI legend will follow. Former India captain Mohammad Azharuddin was the leading run-scorer in this format before Tendulkar toppled him in 2001.

One of the most stylish right-handed batters to have graced the game, Azharuddin was all about flair and elegance. He was a prolific run-scorer for India in the 90s and played a match-winning role in several matches. In 334 ODI, Azhar scored 9378 runs at an average of 36.92 with seven centuries and 58 half-centuries to his name.

Dhoni finished his ODI career with more than 10,000 runs to his name Source: Getty

MS Dhoni would lead the side and also don the wicketkeeping gloves. Not many wicketkeeper-batters could boast a record like Dhoni in this format. He started as a pure dasher who played two stunning knocks against Pakistan and Sri Lanka early in his career.

Once he was named the captain of the side, Dhoni molded his natural game and went on to become one of the finest finishers ever. He emerged as an astute cricketing brain and led India to a World Cup win in 2011 and a Champions Trophy triumph in 2013.

Dhoni played 350 ODIs, scoring 10,773 runs at an average of 50.57, including 10 centuries and 73 fifties. He also took 323 catches and inflicted 123 stumpings during his ODI career. The next name in this category will be the first Indian World Cup-winning captain, Kapil Dev.

The first proper fast-bowling all-rounder to have emerged from India, Kapil was way ahead of his time, especially with his batting prowess, and was one of the best bowlers of his generation.

His iconic knock of 175 against Zimbabwe in the 1983 World Cup remains arguably the greatest knock in this format. Kapil played 225 ODIs and took 253 wickets at an average of 27.45. He scored 3783 runs with one century and 14 fifties.

For the perfect balance to the squad, we have added Ravichandran Ashwin who is one of the most skillful spinners in world cricket. He announced his retirement from international cricket during the recently concluded Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) 2024-25.

Ashwin had several variations up his sleeve and was also an economical bowler. He played 116 ODIs and bagged 156 wickets. The offie played a crucial role in India's World Cup triumph in 2011 and Champions Trophy win in 2013.

Anil Kumble remains the leading wicket-taker in ODIs for India. Source: Getty

There was a temptation to add a few other bowlers but when you have a combination of Kumble, Bumrah, and Shami in the attack, you don't need to look beyond. Kumble was one of the most hard-working cricketers of all time and was one of the primary match winners for India in the 90s and early 2000s.

The leg spinner played 271 ODIs and bagged 337 wickets (most by an Indian bowler) at an average of 30.89. Kumble also chipped in with some crucial knocks lower down the order during his illustrious career. It will be difficult to look beyond Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami despite their small sample size in this format.

Bumrah appeals vociferously during the 2023 World Cup final. Source: Getty

While Bumrah is by far the best all-format bowler, Shami has an incredible record in this format as well. Bumrah has become an integral member of the Indian side since making his debut in 2016 against Australia. No one comes close to Bumrah’s skill set and execution.

Bumrah has been part of the playing XI in 89 ODIs and has bagged 149 wickets at an impressive average of 23.55. Meanwhile, Mohammed Shami was at his incredible best during the 2023 ODI World Cup and took wickets left, right, and center.

He was a gun option with the new ball and also picked a truckload of wickets when asked to come back towards the death. In 101 ODIs, Shami has picked 195 wickets at an average of 23.68.

Shami will make a comeback in the upcoming Champions Trophy and hope to make amends after staying away from the game for more than a year.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news